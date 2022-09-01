Read full article on original website
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura ScheelMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has OpenedGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million ScamTaxBuzzCalifornia State
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Saboten Con 2022, Arizona's Biggest Anime Event
If you’ve spent the past year or two getting into anime, you’re not alone. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre and its numerous shows and movies is at an all-time high, thanks, in part, to COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, millions of peoplebinge-watched anime on various streaming services, causing its popularity to skyrocket. In fact, the anime industry raked in an estimated $24.80 billion last year, according to business consulting firm Grand View Research.
AZFamily
Annual Arizona Black Rodeo brings culture, history and fun to Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds packed WestWorld of Scottsdale on Friday night for what spectators and event organizers call the “hottest show on dirt!” The Arizona Black Rodeo was back in town and featured classic bull riding and barrel racing, but it also brought its own touch of history.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed at $4.75 Million, This Exceptionally Renovated Home in Scottsdale has An Amazing Backyard with A Full Size Olympic Length Lap Pool
The Home in Scottsdale, an estate in the heart of Arcadia that epitomizes next level comfort and immaculate design has recently undergone a complete redesign of the interior space and exterior is now available for sale. This home located at 6115 E Lafayette Blvd, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & Dinesh Wilso (Phone: 480-603-7653) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Water Parks in Phoenix (Summer All Year Round!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Phoenix is renowned for having mild, sunny weather all year round. It also anchors a sprawling, multi-city metropolitan area known as the Valley of the Sun. It is majorly known for its wide variety of water parks. If you like spinning, flying, dropping, bumping, driving, riding, etc., then Phoenix is a city you need to visit.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
AZFamily
It’s Hatch green chile season in the Valley!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to add some spice to your life?. Look no further than right here in the Valley for all your Hatch chile needs! The spicy Hatch green chile pepper is in season here in the southwest, and Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra went out to a Food City location to talk chile.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)
Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: 'Grill at The Mill' in Queen Creek this Labor Day weekend
Queen Creek Olive Mill's Di Oliva will be open this Labor Day weekend for "Grill at The Mill" specials Sept. 3-5. Enjoy games and live music in the grove while sipping on cold beers and chilled wines all day and eating grilled-inspired menu items like the Prickly Pear Pulled Pork or Coratina Muffuletta Burger and more under the misters in Di Oliva.
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Don't Skip This Appetizer at Pizzeria Virtù
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. Pizzeria Virtù...
northcentralnews.net
Dogtopia will mark 20 years, 200th location
For many people, their dogs are more than just pets; they are family. Sometimes, though, furry family members need to spend quality time with canine companions, and many fur kids can’t be left to their own devices during the day while mom or dad work. So, to help meet the needs of North Central pet parents, Dogtopia is gearing up to open its 200th dog day care location this month.
arcadianews.com
New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert
Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
allaboutarizonanews.com
‘Planting For Monarchs Month’ Invites Phoenicians to Help Struggling Butterfly Species
As Arizonans begin the fall planting season, the City of Phoenix’s Office of Environmental Programs encourages families and gardeners to plant native plants that help the monarch butterfly population. September is Planting For Monarchs Month. The western population of the monarch butterfly has declined by more than 90% over...
AZFamily
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
fox10phoenix.com
'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories
From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
When going through his dad's belongings, a Valley man found a Japanese flag from his WWII service and set out to send it home
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Since ancient times, military victories have been celebrated with a display of captured weapons, flags and sometimes even body parts. World War II was no different, especially the Battle of the Pacific. When Japanese soldiers and pilots would head into battle, they were often given a...
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend will see another homestand for the Diamondbacks and a plethora of music and comedy options in metro Phoenix. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.) Day: Friday.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Metro Phoenix's Food and Drink Events Happening This September
We've reached the beginning of the month again, so here's a brand new list of food and drink events to fill the calendar. Like cake? There's an event for that. How about garlic? We have that too, plus a shrimp boil, green chile festival, mescal pairing dinner, and more. Here's where to eat, drink, and be merry in metro Phoenix this September.
