Garmin launches long-awaited Venu Sq 2 sports watch, with bright OLED display

By Cat Ellis
 4 days ago

Garmin has launched two new GPS watches: the much anticipated Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music. The two have a similar look to the original Venu Sq, which launched back in September 2020, but with several significant upgrades including a much brighter and crisper screen.

Whereas the original Venu Sq had an LCD display, both the new watches have a 1.4in AMOLED touchscreen that's much more vivid, and better suited to maps and animations. This is surrounded by a lightweight aluminum bezel, with Garmin's usual set of physical buttons arranged around the edge.

The watch's battery has also received a major upgrade, and the Venu Sq 2 is capable of running for up to 11 days on a single charge compared to six days for the original Venu Sq.

(Image credit: Garmin)

On the health tracking front, things are largely the same, with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring. The watch comes with 25 exercise modes, and is now preloaded with pilates, yoga, weightlifting, and pilates workouts.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music also has additional storage for songs and podcasts, and can be connected to your best running headphones via Bluetooth to keep you entertained during workouts.

Apple is expected to unveil its latest Apple Watch at a product showcase within the next few weeks, alongside a new more rugged watch designed specifically for sports enthusiasts, but the Venu Sq 2 gives it some stiff competition. While it doesn't have the same breadth of apps as an Apple Watch, it offers far longer battery life and a lower price tag,

Both Venu Sq 2 models are available now direct from Garmin , with the standard Venu Sq 2 priced at $249.99 / £229.99, and the Venu Sq 2 Music at $299.99 / £269.99.

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

