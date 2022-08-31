Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story
Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street producer promises huge consequences over Stephen and Jenny secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has warned of "long-lasting consequences" after Jenny Connor's recent kiss with Stephen Reid. Jenny gave into temptation with Stephen in the back room of the Rovers Return last week, as she believed that her relationship with Leo Thompkins was over. Jenny...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 06.09.22 - Blame It On Billy
A text from Keeble worries Phil, as she threatens to cause trouble for Kat if Phil doesn't deliver the information she needs. Later, when Honey overhears Phil and Billy clashing, Billy takes the opportunity to ask her out for a drink. Meanwhile, Freddie Slater makes a memorable arrival by haggling...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Sharon Watts threatens to stop Phil and Kat's wedding
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Sharon Watts will vow to put a stop to Phil and Kat's wedding next week. Sharon and Phil haven't been an item for a while, but his recent near-death experience made her reevaluate her feelings for him. Upcoming scenes will see Sharon become determined to fight...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi finally lands release date for new horror series
Doctor Who favourite Peter Capaldi's horror miniseries The Devil's Hour will officially premiere on Friday, October 28. This release date seems appropriate for such a hair-raising tale, and fans will be able to stream it over on Prime Video. Capaldi stars as Gideon, a nomad with a murderous obsession, while...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
‘Big Brother 24’: Michael’s Fiancé Says Zingbot Wants to ‘Fight Me’ After Wild Zing
Michael Bruner's fiancé isn't a fan of Zingbot after his appearance on 'Big Brother 24'.
digitalspy.com
EE - All loved up (Poss spoilers)
Love is in the air! Or infatuation anyway. Newcomer Matt goes on a date with Sharon. But shes more interested in Phil. Phil seems to want to make a go of it with Kat. Alfie tells Kat he loves her. But seems he ends up sniffing around Linda when Kat rejects him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power star reacts to trolling controversy
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova has weighed in on the racist backlash against the show's inclusive casting. Córdova, of Black and Latino descent, plays Silvan Elf Arondir on the TV series based on the novel by JRR Tolkien. After booking the role, the Puerto Rican actor had to deal with "pure and vicious hate speech" at the typing hands of online trolls.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 05/09/2022
Welcome to the first Emmerdaily episode thread of the week. Spoilers can, as always, be found by clicking below:- Nicola is close to tears when Harriet tells her they don't have enough to prosecute Naomi, who still hasn't come clean about her involvement. Meanwhile, Liv is shocked when she sees...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon viewers spot major CGI error
House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Eagle-eyed House of the Dragon fans have noticed the show's first CGI error, three episodes into the series. As viewers know, King Viserys is suffering from an infection which is eating away at his flesh. In episode three, which takes place two years after the previous instalment, the King's illness has clearly progressed causing him to be missing two fingers on his hand.
digitalspy.com
Rick and Morty season 6 just solved one of the show's oldest mysteries
Rick and Morty season 6 spoilers follow. After watching five seasons of Rick and Morty across the past nine years, it might feel like you've suddenly slipped into an alternate reality for season six where canon actually matters now and mysteries finally end up getting solved. You're not imagining it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
EE 1979 Episode. No Mention Of Clive Mitchell
No mention of Archie and Erics other brother Clive at all. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. It was only 30 minutes long. The fact they crammed so much in to that...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon reveals Crabfeeder's surprise connection to Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon episode 3 spoilers follow. We're only three episodes into House of the Dragon, but as the race to the Iron Throne (quite literally) hots up, it's anyone's guess who'll be sitting on Westeros' most uncomfortable chair… well, unless you've been doing your research. One person...
digitalspy.com
How House of the Dragon's [SPOILER] death changes Daemon's future
House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Death comes for us all, eventually. From stabbings and burnings to being squished under a dragon's foot, death is an unescapable truth that Game of Thrones has always been acutely aware of. But who knew death could come in the form of a hungry crab?
digitalspy.com
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow. Next week on Home and Away, one character is caught in the crossfire as Tane and Rose try to bring down the biker gang. Elsewhere, Theo and Kirby give into temptation, while Ziggy goes behind Dean's back after striking a deal with Remi. Here's a...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
digitalspy.com
Tales of the Walking Dead reveals new name for walkers
Tales of the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Tales of the Walking Dead has revealed its own name for the franchise's zombies, which have previously been known to fans as "Walkers". From walkers to biters to lurkers, the names for the zombies in the Walking Dead universe have varied depending on...
Comments / 0