Popular North Dakota Recreation Lake on Algae Advisory List
7 out of the 11 lakes on the warning/advisory list are in Western North Dakota. Tuesday's update from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality shows that 11 North Dakota lakes/dams have been added to the current Harmful Algal Bloom warning/advisory list. KX News reports that 7 of those 11 lakes are here in Western North Dakota.
Minnesota State Fair Shooting – How Does This Happen?
Once a year you have a fair, expecting huge crowds, families...a summer event. Is there no such thing anymore as walking into a yearly event expecting a fun relaxing time with zero anticipation of violence? Apparently not, what happened last night at the Minnesota State Fair is a prime example. A gunshot rang out and suddenly the first thing that pops into every fair goer's mind is a possible start to a mass shooting - fortunately, that didn't happen, but still, the damage was done. An evacuation took place, turning a fun event into today"s reality - danger.
Is It Against The Law To Drive Barefoot In North Dakota?
A lot of people do. Not me, to be honest feet absolutely disgust me. Most people have plenty of fungi associated with their feet and walking around barefoot certainly doesn't help that. Let's be honest, most people don't vacuum and clean their vehicles as often as they should. My hand...
BUY NOW! Waterfowl Hunting In ND Requires Federal Stamp
ATTENTION WATERFOWL HUNTERS!! Not just across North Dakota, but across the United States a federal duck stamp is being required for waterfowl hunters 16 and older beginning September 1, 2022 as well as a state license. Waterfowl includes ducks, swans, geese, mergansers, and coots!. federal waterfowl stamp, us fish and...
6 Fantastic North Dakota Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
I know it's not quite Fall, but the season is right around the corner and I want to make sure you're prepared for all of its awesomeness. Pumpkins are a Fall essential. Maybe you plan to get some to decorate your home, or to carve, or to make some delicious pumpkin pie (my favorite), or maybe you plan to put one on your head, hop on a horse and scare the village people. -- No judgement. What I'm trying to say is pumpkins are a must.
North Dakota Country Fest Announces 2nd Artist For 2023
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Go big or go home right? I would go right to the poor house if I owned this home. Anyway, if you have ever wondered what is the BIGGEST residential home in all of North Dakota, I have the answer. According to an article on Angie, on the biggest homes...
AAA Offers ‘Tow To Go’ FREE RIDES This Weekend In ND
According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) 240 people have died in alcohol-related crashes in this state over the past 5 years. AAA aims to aid in decreasing that number over the NEXT 5 Years!. Tow To Go over Holidays, AAA, Drunk Driving, Drunk Driving in North Dakota,...
North Dakota’s Favorite Fast Food Burger & Restaurant
We love our dead flesh in North Dakota. I would much rather BBQ my own burger at home but sometimes life's hectic pace makes fast food a necessity. In fact, I have to credit a fast food joint for giving me my first opportunity behind a microphone. I"m not sure if it was because they thought I had a good voice for drive-thru or because I was too slow at making burgers. Either way, my time behind the microphone at a Burger King in Grand Forks, North Dakota back when I was in high school eventually led to my career in radio. Coincidence? Maybe, but it certainly gave me some confidence talking to people.
North Dakota’s Most Asked Relationship Question Is Hilarious!
We all have questions about relationships. Navigating our way through the dating world in 2022 isn't easy. I couldn't help but notice that CenturyLink put together a map of each state's most-search relationship questions -- the results are nothing short of cringey. How It Works. The company analyzed Google Data...
North Dakota’s Spectacular Way Of Saying Thank You Heroes!
What is the best way to say thank you to those who have given and sacrificed so much? Not sure we can answer that. Not sure if there is ever a way to say thank you to the levels that so many deserve. But we can at least step back, watch, and observe.
6 Things North Dakota Drivers Do That Annoy People
I don't know about you, but my love for driving has been waning over the years. Put me on Washington Street at 5 pm and I'll immediately get into a sour mood. -- If you want to see bad driving, that's where you need to go. You'll see it all in a matter of 30 seconds.
Ten Of The Top Viewed YouTube Videos About North Dakota
From YouTube's humble beginnings to becoming the second most visited website on the planet, content has been crammed onto the platform at an amazing rate. A stat I read said that in 2019, 500 hours of content were being uploaded per minute! I'm sure that number has kept growing in the past few years.
8 Things North Dakotans Need To Do Before Fall
Fall is easily my favorite season. It doesn't stick around for very long, but it's definitely one North Dakotans love to get into. What's not to love about this season?! There's so much to do, tons of yummy food you can eat (shout out to pumpkin pie), and let's not forget about Fall fashion, because yeeesssss.
Fall Country Concert Calendar 2022 For NoDak & Minnesota
It was a great summer for concerts but fall is shaping up too:. Just because the weather is cooling it doesn't mean that country concerts in North Dakota, South Dakota & Minnesota are cooling down too. This is your guide to all things country concerts. We will be updating this throughout the rest of 2022, so be sure to check back often.
North Dakota’s Most Popular Wedding Cakes, Dresses, Venues & More
What do you need to get your "Once upon a time" dream wedding? Well, it's really whatever you like, but if you are super indecisive like me, here's a list of the most popular wedding cakes, dress styles, rings, and venues in the state. Maybe this will help spark some inspiration!
North Dakota, Scare Up Some Fun At World’s Largest Corn Maze!
That photo needed to be taken from an airplane because they couldn't get a full photo by using a drone. That's how huge the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze is this year. The maze is located outside Foley in central Minnesota just a five and a half hour jaunt from Bismarck.
Have You Tried North Dakota’s Favorite Chip & Dip Combo?
According to an article on The Loupe, they decided to break down every state's favorite chip and dip combination. I'm not going to lie. I haven't even heard of this particular chip brand that we supposedly love in North Dakota. I asked around our building to see if my co-workers had partaken in these so-called most popular chips in the state. Most were like me and had never even heard of them before. BEC from our morning show had heard of them but like me, she was surprised this so-called brand was North Dakota's favorite.
ND Posting & Trespass Laws You Need To Know This Season!
As we all gear up for hunting seasons and enjoy those fall activities, beware there are laws that everyone needs to know and heed. Sometimes it's easy to forget when heading to the outdoors whether it's camping, hiking, fishing, or hunting that there are laws in place to preserve our state's natural habitat, make for a fair game scenario as well as protect our landowner rights.
Should North Dakota Switch To A 4-Day School Week?
Ask just about any student and they will say less school is a good thing. Heck, ask some teachers and staff the same question and they may just give you the same answer. AND may just ENTICE educators... put an end to the staffing shortages... Or at least definitely give North Dakota a second glance!
