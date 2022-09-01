Read full article on original website
Related
latechsports.com
Preview: LA Tech vs. ULM
RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech Volleyball team returns home on Tuesday to face in-state foe ULM in what is their last non-conference home match. Location: Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. Live Stats: LATechSports.com/Stats. Live Stream: CUSA.tv. ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (2-5) LA Tech suffered three losses out west...
latechsports.com
LA Tech Battles, But Falls Late in Starkville
LA Tech (2-3-1) struck first and held the lead most of the afternoon in Starkville but two second-half goals, including a decisive late goal in the 82', gave Mississippi State (4-0-2) the 2-1 win. Despite Mississippi State controlling most of the chances with eight shots and five corners in the...
