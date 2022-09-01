ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

Comments / 1

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More

If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Okinawa Week: Final Prep for Festival

Okinawa Festival Chair, Clarisse Kobashigawa has been very busy and is excited for tomorrows festival to kickoff. “ This is our 40th year doing the Okinawan Festival and we are super excited to be back in-person. The theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha” and the festival continues to be one the largest ethnic festivals in the state of Hawaii.”
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Mixed Signals: Hawaii Travel Pent-Up Demand Slowing

So exactly where are we in terms of demand for Hawaii travel? There was just so much coming into spring and summer 2022 that it was virtually uncontrollable and overwhelming for visitors and residents alike. But what about fall 2022 and beyond? Believe us, everyone is wondering the very same thing, so you aren’t alone.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Government
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Alaska State
City
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
Honolulu Civil Beat

Sally Kaye: Why I'm No Longer A Republican

When I turned 21 in 1970 and could vote for the first time, one of my political science professors tried to persuade me to register Republican. His thinking was that if we, as a country, wanted to ensure a robust two-party system — primaries were closed back then — registering with Hawaii’s minority party was the way to go. So I did.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day

An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cunningham
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Announces September 2022 Events

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service has scheduled After Dark in the Park programs, ranger-led walks, living history presentations, and volunteer opportunities. September marks the return of After Dark in the Park programs and the park film in the newly renovated Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium in...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#Pearl Harbor#Workflows#The U S Navy#Navy#Defense News#Hawaiian
Honolulu Civil Beat

John Pritchett: In Need Of Repair

Your support helps Hawaii make important decisions. During this election season, we hope that our coverage provides you with the information to make informed decisions on issues that you care deeply about. Whether it’s affordable housing, education or the environment, these issues depend on your vote, and our ability to...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
bigislandvideonews.com

Waikoloa Resort Stabbing: California Man Arrested, Charged

WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - Police say a 65-year-old California man stabbed a female victim multiple times on Thursday night. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Sunday, September 4) A female victim was hospitalized on Thursday night after she was stabbed in a domestic-related incident at a guest room on Waikoloa Beach Drive.
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy