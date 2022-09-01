Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordinance at Bellows Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and military crews are investigating reports of a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach. A viewer sent Hawaii News Now a photo of military and Honolulu Fire Department crews on the shore on Thursday afternoon. Navy officials said there is no immediate threat and the situation...
BEAT OF HAWAII
These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More
If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
KHON2
Okinawa Week: Final Prep for Festival
Okinawa Festival Chair, Clarisse Kobashigawa has been very busy and is excited for tomorrows festival to kickoff. “ This is our 40th year doing the Okinawan Festival and we are super excited to be back in-person. The theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha” and the festival continues to be one the largest ethnic festivals in the state of Hawaii.”
BEAT OF HAWAII
Mixed Signals: Hawaii Travel Pent-Up Demand Slowing
So exactly where are we in terms of demand for Hawaii travel? There was just so much coming into spring and summer 2022 that it was virtually uncontrollable and overwhelming for visitors and residents alike. But what about fall 2022 and beyond? Believe us, everyone is wondering the very same thing, so you aren’t alone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Hawaii coffee shops made Top 100 list in US
Whether you like your coffee hot, iced, black, sweet, creamy or blended, there's something for everyone on Yelp's list of Top 100 Coffee Shops in the United States.
Sally Kaye: Why I'm No Longer A Republican
When I turned 21 in 1970 and could vote for the first time, one of my political science professors tried to persuade me to register Republican. His thinking was that if we, as a country, wanted to ensure a robust two-party system — primaries were closed back then — registering with Hawaii’s minority party was the way to go. So I did.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day
An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
KITV.com
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Announces September 2022 Events
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service has scheduled After Dark in the Park programs, ranger-led walks, living history presentations, and volunteer opportunities. September marks the return of After Dark in the Park programs and the park film in the newly renovated Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Pritchett: In Need Of Repair
Your support helps Hawaii make important decisions. During this election season, we hope that our coverage provides you with the information to make informed decisions on issues that you care deeply about. Whether it’s affordable housing, education or the environment, these issues depend on your vote, and our ability to...
New boosters coming to Hawaii, how they’re different
The updated booster targets both the original virus as well as the omicron variants and is expected to be available to most folks two months after their last shot.
mauinow.com
Canines, PreCheck move will cut historically long Kahului Airport lines in half, officials say
To curb historically long security lines at Kahului Airport, new measures – including Maui-based passenger-screening canines and reconfigured TSA PreCheck lines – will help cut wait times in half, state and federal officials announced Thursday morning. This summer, Maui’s main airport has been riddled with hours-long Transportation Security...
mauinow.com
Critically endangered bird transported from Kauaʻi to Maui’s Bird Conservation Center
A critically endangered ‘akikiki was transported from a deep valley in the Alaka‘i Plateau on Kauaʻi to the Maui Bird Conservation Center on Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2022. The finding comes after 10 days of efforts by a team who is trying to save the species from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Electric rates to fall across Hawaii, except Oahu
Hawaiian Electric said falling gas prices will finally trickle into relief for customers in September.
LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
bigislandvideonews.com
Waikoloa Resort Stabbing: California Man Arrested, Charged
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - Police say a 65-year-old California man stabbed a female victim multiple times on Thursday night. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Sunday, September 4) A female victim was hospitalized on Thursday night after she was stabbed in a domestic-related incident at a guest room on Waikoloa Beach Drive.
Did you know these celebrities were born in Hawaii?
Hawaii is known for many things: beautiful beaches, tropical climate and the birthplace for many celebrities.
Comments / 1