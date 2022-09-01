Read full article on original website
Maine Open Winery Day 2022 is Saturday September 10th
Bangor Uncorked is our cluster of radio stations party and it is Saturday October 15th at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Today is the last day to purchase the most inexpensive tickets. Prices go up tomorrow,. Okay with that being said, for those who can’t wait for that event, get...
Take A Video Stroll Through The Orono Bog Walk
Looking for a mellow spot to chill and take a walk? This is it!. The Orono Bog Boardwalk covers 600 acres. This 4,200 feet long trail is open to the public. The bog is in both the city of Bangor and the town of Orono. The bog is also partially protected as part of both the Bangor City Forest and land owned by the University of Maine. It became a National Landmark back in 1973.
There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’
In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
8 TV Shows That Take Place in Maine and Aren’t From Stephen King
Maine gets its fair share of the spotlight in TV shows, but a lot of them tend to be because they are based off the works of Maine author Stephen King. As we Mainers know, our favorite resident author tends to feature Maine in his novels either through locations or references to something Maine.
30 Things That Make Maine the Best Place to Be During Fall
Fall is the best season. There's no reason to bury the lede. It's a season that's so far ahead of the other three that it's practically on a different planet. And in Maine, it's in another solar system. Being away for college actually made me appreciate the season even more....
It Starts Officially on Sept. 22nd, but Meteorological Fall Starts Now
My mother always says September is when everything changes. The opening and closing of camp is kind of the benchmark for the spring, summer, and fall. In spring we start opening, summer we enjoy, fall we close. But there comes a point where we have to stop staying out there because it's simply too cold. Mom always says it's like someone "shut a door". And then it's just chilly.
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Here is a Look at Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns
A few months back I remember putting together the list of the 20 least populated towns in the state, and wondering where in Maine most of these actually are. This is not an issue when it comes to the polar opposite of that list: the 20 most populated towns. The list is a "Who's Who" of towns that most of us either visit regularly, work in, live in, or certainly know of.
Two Months Until Halloween. Too Early To Buy The Pumpkin?
Here is what greeted me outside Shaw’s in Bangor over the weekend. And hunger must have overwhelmed me because I didn’t see it until on the way out. And this is certainly in no way the only place you can buy your pumpkin. Grocery stores, gardening centers, and farms for certain have pumpkins for sale already.
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
One Mainer Thinks Lobster & Mayo Is Worth Flipping Out About
I grew up on lobster. I also grew up on mayo. I love both of these things. I even love them together. But I'm an actual fan of mayo. I don't just love it on a lobster roll. I put on all kinds of things. Even french fries. Heck, add a touch of garlic and I'm pretty much in heaven. But I also understand that not everyone loves mayo. Some people straight-up hate hate it.
Is It Actually Illegal to Hitchhike in Maine?
In many rural parts of the United States, hitchhiking was as commonplace as the random gas station in the middle of nowhere with an old man sitting outside of it. Images of people wearing backpacks and looking for a ride out of town have permeated pop culture for decades. After hitchhiking reached the peak of its popularity in the 1970s, laws began being put in place across the country because of incidents involving motorists and hitchhikers. So, is it illegal to hitchhike in Maine?
Aerosmith Performs First Post-Pandemic Concert: Set List, Videos
Aerosmith performed their first post-pandemic concert last night (Sept. 4) in Bangor, Maine. "This is our first fuckin' gig in two and a half years," guitarist Joe Perry said at one point. "All we've been doing is lying on our backs and watching Netflix." The band's last live performance took place on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas as part of the band's Deuces Are Wild residency, about a month before the pandemic effectively shuttered live touring.
Teachers Across Maine Get Free Dunkin’ Coffee Thursday, Sept. 1
Let's face it, back-to-school season can be exhausting, especially for teachers. They've spent the last few weeks decorating and prepping their classrooms, refining and rolling out lesson plans, and getting up to speed on the ever-changing requirements for each school year. Add to that, the onslaught of kids who have...
All These 100% True Facts About Maine Sound 100% Made Up.
If exaggeration was a place you could live, it'd be Maine. We come from the land of fishing stories. We've all grown up hearing tall tales from our grandparents, parents, siblings, you name it. Even our beloved Paul Bunyan. Was he real? Maybe. Although, I've never heard of anyone else who was 47 axe handles tall. But even with all our folklore, Maine's real stories can be just as bizarre.
Machiasport was the Setting for Recent ‘American Horror Stories’ Episode
While not filmed in the Maine town, it was the partial setting for a fictional brutal murder in a new episode of American Horror Stories. The quaint Downeast town of Machiasport was the partial setting of a new episode of the FX show American Horror Stories. The new episode, "Necro," aired Thursday, September 1, and is available to stream via Hulu. The new installment of the anthology series, follows a young mortician, who's mother was brutally bludgeoned to death with a hammer. The episode is described as: "A young mortician discovers the living are more terrifying than the dead."
These Theaters in Maine and NH Will Offer $3 Tickets For All Movies Sept. 3
Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3. Theaters Still Struggling. According to CNN, the movie industry has not...
Aerosmith Gives A Sneak Peek Of Their Bangor Show On Sunday
The band gets “Back In The Saddle” again this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre!. It goes without saying that just about everyone is pretty psyched up for Labor Day Weekend, especially since there is a monster show coming to the Bangor Waterfront, this Sunday at Maine Savings Amphitheatre.
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Pet Of The Week: Beautiful Jewels Is A Gem Of A Lady
If you're looking for a sweet and loving companion, our SPCA of Hancock County 'Pet Of The Week', Jewels might just be an awesome fit for you. According to the SPCA's Executive Director, Nicole Rediker Jewels is ready for some company she can count on. "Jewels is a 8 year...
