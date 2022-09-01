Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Jonny Bairstow: 'Freak golf injury' rules England batter out of third Test and T20 World Cup
Bairstow sustained "a lower limb injury" in an accident while playing golf in Leeds on Friday and will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury. It is believed he slipped walking to a tee box, causing a fracture in his left leg. The injury could potentially rule him out for the remainder of the year, including December's Test tour of Pakistan.
SkySports
The Hundred: Laurie Evans says 'all the pressure' is on Trent Rockets in men's final at Lord's
Manchester Originals skipper Laurie Evans believes "all the pressure" will be on Trent Rockets in the men's final of The Hundred, while Tahlia McGrath says Southern Brave will be looking to avenge last season's "hurt" when they face defending champions Oval Invincibles in the women's final. Evans' Originals side saw...
SkySports
Austria Women 0-2 England Women: Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris power Lionesses to victory as World Cup qualification is secured
Alessia Russo's early opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna and secure a place at next summer's Women's World Cup, prompting a "proud and happy" response from manager Sarina Wiegman. Returning to action just over a month...
SkySports
Rugby Championship
Rugby Championship: Canan Moodie scores stunning solo try as South Africa beat Australia. Canan Moodie scored a stunning solo try on his Test debut as South Africa beat the Wallabies 24-8 and secured their first win on Australian soil since 2013. The Springboks made eight changes going into the Test...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
The Hundred: Youth and experience help Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets to Finals Day at Lord's
There will be a new winner of the men's competition in The Hundred this season - but in the women's tournament we could yet see a back-to-back champion. Oval Invincibles stormed to the inaugural title last term, flattening Southern Brave at Lord's in the final as they rolled their opponents for 73.
SkySports
Dutch GP: Lewis Hamilton apologises for furious outburst as Mercedes explain strategy 'risk'
Hamilton appeared to have a strong chance of claiming his first victory of the season when he and team-mate George Russell led Max Verstappen in the latter stages, but Mercedes brought in Russell for soft tyres, leaving Hamilton, on eight-lap-old medium tyres, immediately vulnerable at the restart. Verstappen passed Hamilton...
SkySports
England Women talking points: Lionesses in safe hands with Mary Earps, Lauren James exudes quality on debut and Alessia Russo proves worth
Alessia Russo's seventh-minute opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna on Saturday, but what did we learn from the night the Lionesses officially booked their World Cup 2023 spot?. Russo continues to grow in stature. Sarina Wiegman...
SkySports
Women's Super League: Tara Stanley and York City Knights aim to build on strong foundations
For the second year in a row, the City Knights are into the semi-finals and aiming to reach the Grand Final for the first time, but this year go into them having finished top of the table and claimed the League Leaders' Shield for the first time in their history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Serena Williams: Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to 23-time Grand Slam winner
Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Serena Williams by calling the tennis star "the greatest of all time" and thanked her and sister Venus for giving him hope to achieve his own dreams. The Mercedes driver was namechecked by the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion among others that should be...
SkySports
Kim Little exclusive interview: Arsenal captain says women's football has long way to go despite Euros success
Despite being Scottish, there was no stopping Kim Little from supporting England in their generation-defining Women's Euros triumph. "I'm loyal to my Arsenal team-mates!" the Gunners captain tells Sky Sports when asked if she had mixed feelings about watching the Lionesses in the final. "I will always support them no matter what."
SkySports
England Women: Lionesses face first competitive test following Euro 2022 success
A month after lifting the Euro 2022 trophy England's Lionesses were back at St George's Park this week, returning to something approaching normality after the whirlwind of this summer's record-breaking achievements. With the buzz from their 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in the Wembley final on July 31 only just...
SkySports
Super League: How Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have battled half-back conundrums in 2022
Such is the number of injuries which have affected Castleford's half-back options this year, Radford would be forgiven for wondering if there is some sort of curse over his pivots in 2022 as they head into a winner-takes-all play-off decider away to Leeds Rhinos, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
US Open: Serena Williams beaten by Ajla Tomljanovic after three-set epic in New York
Serena Williams saw her US Open dreams shattered in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic in what is expected to be her final competitive tennis match. Williams' performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who have flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending.
SkySports
Karen Carney: Former Lionesses star and Sky Sports pundit to lead review into women's football in England
Karen Carney has been appointed to lead a review of women's football in England. The aim of the review is to ensure the sustainable growth of the women's game at elite and grassroots level and build on the Lionesses' success in winning the European title earlier this summer. Which WSL...
UEFA・
SkySports
Liam Smith could challenge 'the most avoided fighter in the world' next if he gets past Hassan Mwakinyo
Liam Smith and Natasha Jonas both fight at the M&S Bank Arena in their home city of Liverpool tonight, live on Sky Sports. Both are world level operators but each have different incentives in their respective fights. Jonas is boxing Patricia Berghult to add the Swede's WBC super-welterweight championship to...
Comments / 0