Jonny Bairstow: 'Freak golf injury' rules England batter out of third Test and T20 World Cup

Bairstow sustained "a lower limb injury" in an accident while playing golf in Leeds on Friday and will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury. It is believed he slipped walking to a tee box, causing a fracture in his left leg. The injury could potentially rule him out for the remainder of the year, including December's Test tour of Pakistan.
SkySports

Rugby Championship

Rugby Championship: Canan Moodie scores stunning solo try as South Africa beat Australia. Canan Moodie scored a stunning solo try on his Test debut as South Africa beat the Wallabies 24-8 and secured their first win on Australian soil since 2013. The Springboks made eight changes going into the Test...
SkySports

England Women: Lionesses face first competitive test following Euro 2022 success

A month after lifting the Euro 2022 trophy England's Lionesses were back at St George's Park this week, returning to something approaching normality after the whirlwind of this summer's record-breaking achievements. With the buzz from their 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in the Wembley final on July 31 only just...
SkySports

US Open: Serena Williams beaten by Ajla Tomljanovic after three-set epic in New York

Serena Williams saw her US Open dreams shattered in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic in what is expected to be her final competitive tennis match. Williams' performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who have flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending.
