DJ Khaled ft. SZA & Future “BEAUTIFUL,” Latto “It’s Givin” & More | Daily Visuals 8.31.22

 4 days ago

Yesterday social media was a-buzz after a post of DJ Khaled out in Yonkers to shoot his video for the Jadakiss Interlude began making the round on the internet, but until that gem drops, Khaled done blessed us with (Khaled voice) another one off his latest album GOD DID .

In his latest visuals to “BEAUTIFUL,” DJ Khaled calls on the talents of the sizzling SZA and Toxic King known as Future to join him on a tropical island where he woos a beautiful young lady who obviously isn’t his wife. He must still feel a ways about his wifey snapping on him a few years back .

Latto meanwhile knows she got some killer curves at her disposal and for her clip to “It’s Givin” bosses up and rocks a blazer with no pants to remind everyone she’s bossy but also a baddy. Point well taken,

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Big Flame, Sada Baby, and more.

DJ KHALED FT. SZA & FUTURE – “BEAUTIFUL”

LATTO – “IT’S GIVIN”

BIG FLAME – “DON’T MOVE”

SADA BABY – “NO SOMBRERO”

TEC & MAINE MUSIK – “HOW I CAME UP”

G PERICO – “I PRAY”

JACKBOY – “LET ME BE GREAT”

YUNGEEN ACE – “REKINDLE 23”

PRESSA – “BLAME ME”

The post DJ Khaled ft. SZA & Future “BEAUTIFUL,” Latto “It’s Givin” & More | Daily Visuals 8.31.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

