Despite having more than enough signatures to head to the ballot in November, the question of abortion rights heading for a public vote has been stalled by a supposedly bipartisan board. “This is the same body that certifies election results,” warns Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The measure was blocked due to a printing error, which was actually caused by something the board insisted on including. Irony notwithstanding, this is a “preview for this type of deadlock,” says Benson. Sept. 3, 2022.

