Biden set to campaign on Labor Day in key battleground states
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Crucial Gen-Z voters are demanding more from the midterms
A big warning on future certifications in Michigan
Despite having more than enough signatures to head to the ballot in November, the question of abortion rights heading for a public vote has been stalled by a supposedly bipartisan board. “This is the same body that certifies election results,” warns Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The measure was blocked due to a printing error, which was actually caused by something the board insisted on including. Irony notwithstanding, this is a “preview for this type of deadlock,” says Benson. Sept. 3, 2022.
Will a midterm GOP strategy involving Trump repel moderates and independents?
For the midterms, Republican campaigns hope rallies, robo-calls and virtual appearances by former President Trump can boost excitement in the party base without turning off moderates and independents, according to new Washington Post reporting.Sept. 5, 2022.
'Lies, Politics and Democracy' looks at Trump's takeover of GOP
Michael Kirk join Morning Joe to discuss the new PBS Frontline documentary 'Lies, Politics, Democracy', which looks at Donald Trump's takeover of the Republican Party.Sept. 5, 2022.
Senate Republicans lose a major cash haul
The National Republican Senate Committee has blown through nearly all the funds it has raised since early 2021, according to new reporting.Sept. 5, 2022.
Multiple GOP inquisitions await if party takes control of House
Author Robert Kuttner joins Morning Joe to discuss why Republicans are salivating over the prospect of taking control of the House.Sept. 2, 2022.
Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.2.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * As recently as June, gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano said he was cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. As of yesterday, the Pennsylvania Republican — who went to Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 and allegedly breached a police line — is suing the bipartisan House panel.
