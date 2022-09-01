This week on Unplugged we will meet award winning magician, Aaron Harp of Aaron Harp Magic. Aaron has appeared on the hit TV show “Let’s Make A Deal”. We will learn more about Aarons background, what led him to becoming a magician and his upcoming fundraising show April 1st at the Hardin County Performing Arts Center with special guest Lance Burton. Proceeds will be donated to the Ronald MacDonald House. More details will be released in the coming months. Visit aaronharpmagic.com for the latest details. You can also find Aaron Harp on social media by searching @aaronharpmagic.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO