ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Save up to $500 on these incredible Dell XPS 13 laptops, just in time to head back to college

By Lloyd Coombes
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago

Looking for a Windows laptop this Summer? Then Dell’s latest round of deals is worth a look.

Dell's excellent XPS 13 laptop is available at a saving of $250 , while the touch-capable version is available with a saving of $500 . That brings them down to $699 and $949 respectively, and while not cheap, it’s the one of the best student laptop deals you’ll find for a laptop this good and running Windows 11 right out of the box.

We're huge fans of the Dell XPS 13, which we ranked highly in our guide to the best laptops for students thanks to its stunning design, impressive display, and good battery life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQUD7_0he3Cqva00

Dell XPS 13 Laptop - was $949.99 , now $699.99 at Dell

The XPS 13 is available with $250 off, and includes a full HD display, Windows 11, and superfast NVMe storage. View Deal

XPS 13 Touch Laptop - was $1449.99 , now $949.99 at Dell

The XPS 13 with touch screen is available with $500 off in this back to school offer. View Deal

Whichever XPS 13 laptop you opt for, you’ll get a gorgeous design, with an impressive 1500:1 contrast ratio and thin bezel display that Dell calls InfinityEdge. That essentially manages to cram a larger display into a smaller footprint, and it’s still a 1080p, Full HD panel, too.

That helps make the XPS incredibly portable, with a weight of just 2.6 pounds, but it’s no slouch when it comes to power, either. These models offer 8GB of RAM, but you can add more if you’d prefer, and both come with superfast NVMe storage – the latest and greatest in SSD technology.

The Intel Evo chip also promises impressive battery life with minimal power tradeoffs, meaning it’ll be just as powerful on the move as it is at home. If you do opt for the touchscreen version, you’ll be able to breeze through apps with a tap or two, with everything feeling impressively responsive.

There’s even room for a fingerprint scanner in the power button and a trio of USB-C ports that include a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports for ultrafast connectivity, and the latest ‘Killer’ WiFi 6 chipset.

When it comes to user reviews , both have performed well with customers. Both have a 4.2 rating on Dell’s own rating system, with particular praise for the gorgeous displays and webcam, as well as the build quality of each.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week

The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale

If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Laptops#Laptop#Dell Xps#Windows Laptops#Dell The Xps 13#Infinityedge#Xps
SPY

We Found an Insane Discount on the 75-Inch TV of Your Dreams

Do you need a new TV? How about one that’s not only 75-inches but 4K HDR compatible and has Alexa built in? Currently, Samsung is offering one of the most amazing deals we’ve ever seen on their 75-inch QLED Q90T series. It’s normally over $3,000, but the 75-inch Q90T QLED is $1,300 off, for a final price of $1,798. And thanks to Prime delivery, you could have it delivered to your home as soon as Friday. Plus, it has gaming modes and one of the best displays on the market. Buy: 75-Inch Samsung Q90T QLED $1,797.99    What Makes the 75-inch Q90T QLED a...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
People

10 Cheap Things Under $10 Buy at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 64% Off

There's little more satisfying than indulging in some online shopping over the weekend — especially if it involves snagging amazing deals. Amazon's deals hub is always packed with hidden gems and best-sellers with major discounts, but right now you can score some not-to-be-missed deals for under $10, giving you the excuse for a little guilt-free retail therapy. Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag a best-selling nail polish set from Modelones, ever-popular Stasher sandwich bags, and a Jockey bralette at a whopping 64 percent off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras

Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot. Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.
CELL PHONES
People

Amazon Has a Bunch of Labor Deals Deals Exclusively for Prime Members — Here's What to Shop

Score up to 57 percent off clothing, furniture, and more Amazon dropped thousands of deals for Labor Day weekend — and some of the best discounts are for Prime members only.  Right now, the retailer's Just for Prime Hub is packed with Labor Day deals across fashion, home, tech, and other categories. Prime subscribers can save up to 57 percent on everything from fall clothing and space-saving furniture to portable chargers and cozy throw blankets. Even better, a bunch of items are double-discounted thanks to deals and stackable...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Phone Arena

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand

The hot new Wiko Voix is here, and if you have no idea what that is, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Established all the way back in 2011 in Marseille, France, the Wiko brand (timidly) tried to crack the uber-competitive US smartphone market for the first time in 2019 with an incredibly cheap Boost Mobile-exclusive model called Ride.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet

This early Labor Day deal drops the 9th gen iPad to $279 — its lowest price yet. Apple's cheapest and best tablet for most people is now more affordable than ever. Right now, the 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $279 (opens in new tab) at Amazon and Best Buy (opens in new tab). Typically, it costs $329, so you're saving $50 and getting it for an all-time low price. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get outside of Black Friday.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
CELL PHONES
LiveScience

LiveScience

92K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy