Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

City leaders applaud new statewide Space Industry Task Force

Stated goals of the Space Industry Task Force align with the city’s goals for spaceport. – On Wednesday, the governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) announced the formation of a new Space Industry Task Force. The City of Paso Robles applauds the formation of this task force and the governor’s acknowledgment of the space industry’s role as a significant economic driver for the state. The move reinforces the city’s commitment to achieving a spaceport designation at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County

The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Steve Martin
GV Wire

Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate

Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Buckley Road extension reaches completion

– An extension to Buckley Road was recently completed in San Luis Obispo and aims to provide drivers, cyclists and pedestrians improved ease of travel. Buckley Road has been extended from Vachell Lane to South Higuera Street to provide a more efficient connection from Highway 101 to Highway 226, as well as better access to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement. The post San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
#Medical Marijuana#Election Local#Marijuana Dispensaries#City Council#Californians#New Times
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 08/22 – 08/28/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 22, 2022. 22:03— Joseph...
News Channel 3-12

Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground

The city council of Arroyo Grande approved the Central Coast Playgrounds reconstruction project of Elm Street Park to become a fully accessible and inclusive playground. The post Arroyo Grande City Council approves Elm Street Park construction project to become a diverse accessible inclusive playground appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
