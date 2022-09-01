Stated goals of the Space Industry Task Force align with the city’s goals for spaceport. – On Wednesday, the governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) announced the formation of a new Space Industry Task Force. The City of Paso Robles applauds the formation of this task force and the governor’s acknowledgment of the space industry’s role as a significant economic driver for the state. The move reinforces the city’s commitment to achieving a spaceport designation at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport.

