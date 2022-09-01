Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
KSAT 12
Two men shot during altercation at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot outside a San Antonio bar just before midnight on Saturday. San Antonio police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at Thirsty’s SA, located in the 8900 block of S. Presa Street. Police were called out to the bar after witnesses...
KSAT 12
Stabbing victim identified in case where suspect told police he ‘found the stairway to heaven’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County medical examiner has identified a man who was stabbed to death while visiting someone in their North Side home. Victor Ochoa, 62, was killed early in the morning on Aug. 26 in a home in the 100 block of Englewood Drive. Police responded...
KSAT 12
SAPD responds to two shootings, 1 fatal, at the same apartment complex overnight
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police were called out to the same apartment complex twice in the same night for two shootings — one that resulted in death and the other that ended with a child and a teenager injured. The shootings happened at the Alamo Estates Apartment...
KSAT 12
Woman hit, killed while crossing highway. Suspected drunken driver in custody, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck overnight and the driver of that truck was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failing to stop and render aid, police said. San Antonio police responded to a crash at about 1:34 a.m....
foxsanantonio.com
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
KSAT 12
Woman, 8-year-old identified in murder-suicide on far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death in an apparent murder-suicide involving a family on the far Southeast Side. The ME’s office said it looks like a mother strangled her 8-year-old daughter before stabbing herself on Tuesday in the 3900 block of Mickey Road.
ktxs.com
Young child finally laid to rest 7 months after being brutally beaten, exercised to death
SAN ANTONIO - Seven months after his tragic death, 12-year-old Danilo Coles will finally be laid to rest. Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagle’s Flight Advocacy and Outreach, confirmed that Danilo will be laid to rest Friday at a private ceremony. Danilo's father, Derrick Coles is charged with serious bodily...
KSAT 12
Four men arrested for kidnapping teen for ransom on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four men on Wednesday who are accused of kidnapping a teenager for ransom. Froilan Guzman-Velasquez, 30, Erik Gonzales-Lopez, 18, Randy Lopez-Benitez, 23, and Hector Manue Lopez-Najera, 23, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Each is being held in the Bexar County Jail on...
KIII TV3
'All that matters is that she's home' | San Antonio family begs for return of missing 16-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO — Sitting in the front yard of Kathline Ann Lubin's home, her family speaks with members of the non-profit, Search and Support San Antonio. It is early in the afternoon as they try to come up with possible places to search. "It has been pure hell," Kathline's...
'It was frantic' | Suspected migrants hit by a truck after escaping stash house at a Southside motel
SAN ANTONIO — In a suspected case of human trafficking, four migrants were trying to escape after being held against their will at a Southside motel. San Antonio Police are searching for the two suspects who chased the migrants in a black truck. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday...
KSAT 12
Deputies looking for truck driver who left scene of crash that injured one, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pickup truck driver who left the scene of a crash that left one person critically injured. The sheriff’s office shared information about the incident via Facebook on Friday night.
'I am on duty, 24 hours a day': SAPD investigating case of potential police impersonation
SAN ANTONIO — A violent confrontation caught on camera this week has sparked questions over potential law enforcement impersonation. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KENS 5 they're searching for the man who can be seen grabbing the phone of a driver filming him, after implying he's an off-duty cop.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek new leads into who gunned down woman in East Side driveway in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the community's help to identify the suspects responsible for a 24-year-old woman's death over four years ago. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on July 15, 2018 off Gorman near Nolan Street on the East Side. When police arrived on...
KSAT 12
Cibolo police warning parents about sextortion targeting teens and young adults
CIBOLO, Texas – An increase in reports of sextortion has prompted Cibolo Police Department to issue a warning for parents. Sextortion is a form of online blackmail that involves a victim being threatened or coerced into sending money or explicit images online. “The victim often believes they are communicating...
SAPD looking for missing teen girl
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who has not been seen since Wednesday. 16-year-old Kathline Lubin was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key. She is described as being 5'8", weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and red hair.
foxsanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
tpr.org
Former Bexar County constable convicted on felony tampering charges for 2019 Easter incident
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales says the conviction of a former constable and sheriff candidate for felony tampering of records shows anyone who breaks the law will be held accountable. A San Antonio state district court jury on Thursday found former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela guilty on...
