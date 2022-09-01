ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
Woman, 8-year-old identified in murder-suicide on far Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death in an apparent murder-suicide involving a family on the far Southeast Side. The ME’s office said it looks like a mother strangled her 8-year-old daughter before stabbing herself on Tuesday in the 3900 block of Mickey Road.
Police warning parents about uptick in cases of 'sextortion'

CIBOLO, Texas — The Cibolo Police Department is warning parents they are seeing an increase in reported cases of Sextortion, specifically targeting teens and young adults. "Sextortion involves victims being threatened or coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online and can happen on any social media site, app, or game where people meet to communicate," said Cibolo Police. "The most common places where Sextortion occurs is on Snapchat and Instagram but can also occur on children’s games such as Roblox or Minecraft."
SAPD looking for missing teen girl

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who has not been seen since Wednesday. 16-year-old Kathline Lubin was last seen in the 16000 block of Blanco Key. She is described as being 5'8", weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and red hair.
ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

