Read full article on original website
Related
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'
The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
Head of Russian oil giant that criticized Ukraine war dies after reportedly falling from hospital window
The head of a Russian oil giant that criticized President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine died Thursday after reportedly falling out of his hospital window. Lukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov died after falling from a window of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the situation.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Turkish Court Orders Pro-Kurdish Politician Jailed on Terrorism Charge
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court has ordered the pre-trial jailing of a pro-Kurdish member of parliament on a terrorism charge, Istanbul police and her lawyer said, while her party called the detention illegitimate and unethical. Semra Guzel, a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), had her parliamentary immunity...
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
US News and World Report
Two Russian Embassy Staff Dead, Four Others Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast in Kabul
KABUL (Reuters) -Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were among six people killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy, in a blast that injured at least 10 others, the Russian Foreign Ministry and Afghan officials said on Monday. Police said the attacker was shot...
US News and World Report
At Least 18 Killed in Al Shabaab Attack in Somalia
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Al Shabaab militants killed at least 18 civilians and destroyed trucks laden with relief food in an overnight attack in Somalia's central region, residents and a state news agency said on Saturday. The Islamist group launched the attack in the Hiran area in the semi-autonomous state of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Iran Demands Closure of IAEA Probes for 'Sustainable' Nuclear Deal
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is seeking the closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among other guarantees, in order to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday. "An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees...
US News and World Report
Syrian Military Helicopter Crashes in Hama, Crew Is Killed - State Media
(Reuters) - A Syrian military helicopter crashed during a training mission due to a technical failure northeast of the city of Hama, and its crew were killed, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported on Sunday, citing a military source. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Kinda Makieh; Editing by Raissa...
US News and World Report
Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Worshippers Attending Prayers at Mosque
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen kidnapped dozens of worshippers attending Friday afternoon prayers at a mosque in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara, police and witnesses said. Armed gangs are rife across Nigeria's northwest where they rob or kidnap for ransom, and violence has been increasing, where thinly stretched security forces...
US News and World Report
India Agency Searches Payment Firms in Chinese Lending Probe
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal financial crime-fighting agency said on Saturday it was searching the premises of online payment companies as part of an investigation of Chinese-controlled firms and individuals suspected of illicit lending practices. The payment companies included Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments and Paytm Payment Services Ltd, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Seven Colombia Police Killed in Deadliest Attack Since Leftist Took Office
BOGOTA (Reuters) -Seven police officers were killed in an explosives attack in western Colombia on Friday, the government said, the deadliest attack on security forces since President Gustavo Petro took office promising to end the country's nearly 60-year conflict. Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla, has pledged to...
US News and World Report
Hamas Authorities Execute Five Palestinians in Gaza
GAZA (Reuters) -Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the enclave's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said. The dawn executions, by hanging or firing squad, were the first in the Palestinian territories since 2017....
US News and World Report
Poland to Order 48 Krab Howitzers for Nearly $800 Million
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will order 48 more AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers and 36 accompanying vehicles from local arms producer Huta Stalowa Wola for 3.8 billion zlotys ($797 million), National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday. "This is a second contract, the first was concluded in 2016, and is...
Comments / 0