Daily Mail

Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'

The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
US News and World Report

Turkish Court Orders Pro-Kurdish Politician Jailed on Terrorism Charge

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court has ordered the pre-trial jailing of a pro-Kurdish member of parliament on a terrorism charge, Istanbul police and her lawyer said, while her party called the detention illegitimate and unethical. Semra Guzel, a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), had her parliamentary immunity...
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
US News and World Report

At Least 18 Killed in Al Shabaab Attack in Somalia

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Al Shabaab militants killed at least 18 civilians and destroyed trucks laden with relief food in an overnight attack in Somalia's central region, residents and a state news agency said on Saturday. The Islamist group launched the attack in the Hiran area in the semi-autonomous state of...
US News and World Report

Iran Demands Closure of IAEA Probes for 'Sustainable' Nuclear Deal

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is seeking the closure of the U.N. nuclear agency's investigation of its nuclear activities among other guarantees, in order to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Monday. "An end to the agency's probes is part of the guarantees...
US News and World Report

Syrian Military Helicopter Crashes in Hama, Crew Is Killed - State Media

(Reuters) - A Syrian military helicopter crashed during a training mission due to a technical failure northeast of the city of Hama, and its crew were killed, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported on Sunday, citing a military source. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Kinda Makieh; Editing by Raissa...
US News and World Report

Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Worshippers Attending Prayers at Mosque

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen kidnapped dozens of worshippers attending Friday afternoon prayers at a mosque in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara, police and witnesses said. Armed gangs are rife across Nigeria's northwest where they rob or kidnap for ransom, and violence has been increasing, where thinly stretched security forces...
US News and World Report

India Agency Searches Payment Firms in Chinese Lending Probe

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's federal financial crime-fighting agency said on Saturday it was searching the premises of online payment companies as part of an investigation of Chinese-controlled firms and individuals suspected of illicit lending practices. The payment companies included Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments and Paytm Payment Services Ltd, the...
US News and World Report

Seven Colombia Police Killed in Deadliest Attack Since Leftist Took Office

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Seven police officers were killed in an explosives attack in western Colombia on Friday, the government said, the deadliest attack on security forces since President Gustavo Petro took office promising to end the country's nearly 60-year conflict. Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla, has pledged to...
US News and World Report

Hamas Authorities Execute Five Palestinians in Gaza

GAZA (Reuters) -Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the enclave's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said. The dawn executions, by hanging or firing squad, were the first in the Palestinian territories since 2017....
US News and World Report

Poland to Order 48 Krab Howitzers for Nearly $800 Million

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will order 48 more AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers and 36 accompanying vehicles from local arms producer Huta Stalowa Wola for 3.8 billion zlotys ($797 million), National Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday. "This is a second contract, the first was concluded in 2016, and is...
