Florence Township, NJ

NJ.com

Gunshot victim found in car dies of his injuries

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a car early Monday in Middlesex County. Officers responded to the area of Aspen Court in Piscataway shortly after 4 a.m. in response to a 911 call about the victim and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
districtadministration.com

New Jersey superintendent arrested after alleged late-night fight, police say

A New Jersey superintendent was arrested and charged with assault earlier this week after he allegedly punched a woman during a late-night altercation at the Jersey Shore, according to multiple reports. Douglas J. Petty, 46, the superintendent of Lodi Public Schools outside New York City, was taken into custody around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
midjersey.news

September 3, 2022

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Deaths at N.J. home were apparent murder-suicide, prosecutor says

Two people were found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide after officers responded to a shooting at a residence in Woodbridge, authorities said. Police received a 911 call about an “unresponsive female” lying on the front lawn on Soren Street around 4:40 p.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT RULED HOMICIDE

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the death of a Florence woman whose body was found inside her home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide. Police discovered Sheila Maguire, 54, late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

