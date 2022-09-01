Read full article on original website
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
Former N.J. coach of the year found dead was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
A well-known softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their Burlington County home, authorities announced. The man — preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician — was a person of interest in the homicide of Sheila Maguire, according to a...
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
Gunshot victim found in car dies of his injuries
Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a car early Monday in Middlesex County. Officers responded to the area of Aspen Court in Piscataway shortly after 4 a.m. in response to a 911 call about the victim and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Body Found in PA Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence, NJ, Homicide
Authorities in Burlington County say the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead Friday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from a suicide. A body preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, who had been in a...
Burlington County Prosecutor: ‘Person of interest’ in Florence homicide found dead of apparent suicide in Pennsylvania
A man – who was in a relationship and allegedly believed to be the last person to be with the Florence woman who was found dead in her home – was found dead in Pennsylvania, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar.
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
Husband, wife identified in N.J. murder-suicide shooting, prosecutor says
Officials on Thursday identified the husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide at their Woodbridge home. Police were summoned to a 911 call about a woman lying unresponsive on the front yard of a residence on Soren Street in the township’s Fords section around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
New Jersey superintendent arrested after alleged late-night fight, police say
A New Jersey superintendent was arrested and charged with assault earlier this week after he allegedly punched a woman during a late-night altercation at the Jersey Shore, according to multiple reports. Douglas J. Petty, 46, the superintendent of Lodi Public Schools outside New York City, was taken into custody around...
September 3, 2022
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
2 found dead in suspected murder-suicide at NJ home
Authorities launched an investigation after two people died in an apparent murder-suicide in New Jersey on Wednesday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
NJ Marine reservist whose family says he ‘does stupid things sometimes’ pleads guilty to Capitol breach charges
A Marine reservist from Burlington County whose family chalked up his involvement in the U.S. Capitol breach to his doing “stupid things sometimes” has become the latest New Jersey resident to plead guilty to charges stemming from the attack. Marcos Panayiotou, 30, of Cinnaminson, admitted during a court...
Lakewood, NJ, Felled its Town Square Trees to Drive Away Homeless
LAKEWOOD — There are no trees left standing in Lakewood town square after the township chopped them down to discourage homeless people from congregating there. The Lakewood Scoop first reported on the rapidly growing shore town's latest response to homelessness. Every tree came down on Aug. 8 at the recommendation of the Lakewood police Quality of Life Unit.
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
New Jersey State Troopers Caught Playing ‘Hook-e’ In Millstone
by NJSP MILLSTONE, NJ – On August 27, several troopers from the Outreach Unit, Mounted...
Deaths at N.J. home were apparent murder-suicide, prosecutor says
Two people were found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide after officers responded to a shooting at a residence in Woodbridge, authorities said. Police received a 911 call about an “unresponsive female” lying on the front lawn on Soren Street around 4:40 p.m., according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner.
Ocean, NJ man tried running over police officer after shoplifting at Target
An Ocean Township man is sitting inside of a cell at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township after being arrested for shoplifting and trying to run a police officer over with his vehicle. The incident and charges were announced by the Ocean Township (Monmouth County) Police Department. This...
Lacey, NJ man admits stealing $217K from woman he was dating
LACEY — A township resident pleaded guilty to theft Wednesday in Ocean County Superior Court, and as part of that agreement must pay $217,300 in restitution to a female victim. The county prosecutor's office said in a release that Ross Miserendino, 56, was in a romantic relationship with that...
BURLINGTON COUNTY: WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT RULED HOMICIDE
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the death of a Florence woman whose body was found inside her home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide. Police discovered Sheila Maguire, 54, late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness...
