OBITUARY: Marilyn L. (Paxton) Robertson, 1933-2022
Marilyn was born February 13, 1933 in San Bernardino,, the eldest of four children. She moved to northern California in the early ‘50s with her first husband, Willard Watts, and two small children, Linda and Tony Watts. She later began working for the phone company, where she met and married James “Fuzzy” Robertson. They purchased the current home in 1958 and had three children together — Joe, Ruthie and Lori — and a step-son, Jimmy Robertson, joined their blended family. Marilyn balanced homemaking, child-rearing and outside employment with PG&E and Dr. Richard Wissinger.
OBITUARY: Shane Lyndon Toroni, 1965-2022
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shane Toroni, after a 10½ year battle with Metatastic Pancreatic Neuro-Endocrine Tumors, a very rare cancer. He was 57½ years young and fought his cancers with strength, courage and a strong will to live, never giving up hope, no complaints. He also had a hereditary condition known as Lynch Syndrome, a gene mutation which was discovered in 2017 through an Arizona Genetic Counselor. This mutation makes one at a higher risk for some cancers. Early intervention is essential.
OBITUARY: Calvin Olbert Hamblin, 1930-2022
Calvin Olbert Hamblin was born in Durango, Colorado in 1930 to Elsie and Calvin Hamblin. They settled in Humboldt County, where Calvin grew up. As a young boy he ran the streets of Fortuna, where his mother worked as a nurse in the old Fortuna Hospital. From there they moved to Eureka, where Calvin continued to grow up on Everding Street until after high school. He served in the Army and was sent to Korea during the Korean War.
OBITUARY: Eva Belle Smith, 1949-2022
Eva Belle Smith was born November 2, 1949 as Eva Belle Shephard. She was born in Paradise, Calif. to Alice and Gene Shephard. The family moved back to Humboldt shortly after Eva’s birth. Eva attended Eureka schools and met her husband, Randy Smith while attending a class in High...
OBITUARY: Jerry Lee Roach, 1943-2022
Jerry was born on November 3, 1943 to his father, William “Bill” Roach, and mother, Goldie Liggett Roach Tennison, in Hanford, California. At the age of five, he moved to Humboldt County with his mother, stepfather Clell Tennison and brother Ron Tennison. Jerry attended Arcata High School and...
OBITUARY: To-Tehl Elliott Henry Surber, 2012-2022
Our precious “Eagle Boy” To-Tehl Elliott Henry Surber went to be with loved ones on August 29, 2022. He proved to everyone what a miracle is and proved his initial doctors wrong and made people believe in miracles. To-Tehl was born on March 7, 2012 and proved to everyone what miracles exist with his strong will to live. He brought happiness to everyone he touched.
OBITUARY: Susan Fales, 1944-2022
The family of Susan Fales is saddened to announce her passing on June 10, 2022. She was lovingly cared for during her final years by her youngest daughter, Patricia “Tricia” Fales. S. he is preceded by her father, Daniel “Ike” Tremblay, mother, Grace Pauline “Rina” Tremblay and her...
OBITUARY: Eugene ‘Neal’ Sligh, 1937-2022
Neal Sligh (Mr. Sligh, or “Coach,” as known to hundreds of former students at Pacific Union School), was born March 9, 1937 to Thomas “Roy” Sligh and Jessie Lee Sligh in Gadsden, Alabama. Neal passed away at home surrounded by his family in the early morning of August 27, 2022. Neal did not “go gentle into that good night (Thomas).” Neal struggled to the end to tell Sharon, his wife, and those present, “I love you.” In his last moments, he reached out with both arms to embrace someone or something unseen and then found peace.
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022
On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
THE CANNABIS COVERSATION: Appellations
The concept of appellations refers to a place of origin, and is receiving significant attention in the cannabis industry. In areas like Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Sonoma, where sun-grown cannabis is the norm, farmers are advocating for an appellation’s designation, which will certify where something was grown and how. Supporters believe that appellation designations will prevent the whitewashing of cannabis cultivation and solidify certain regions as go-to destinations for sourcing cannabis goods.
After Rebukes and Apologies for Bongio’s ‘Disrespectful’ Comments, Planning Commission Defers Decision on Mega-Home Permits
Hoping to avoid getting overruled by the California Coastal Commission and further damaging relations with local tribes, the Humboldt County Planning Commission postponed a permitting decision last night on a controversial home construction project near the Fay Slough wildlife area north of Eureka. The hearing was a continuation from the...
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
Float plane crashes in Puget Sound, 1 dead, 9 missing
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Six Rivers Complex grows to 40,768 acres, containment drops
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has grown a little over 1,000 acres today and containment has dropped by one percent, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. In the SRNF evening update, Six Rivers Agency Administrator Merv George Jr. said recent smoky conditions over the...
'Chipping Away'
If you get in a wreck or have a heart attack, chances are the first rescuers on the scene will arrive in a big red firetruck. And if you live in Arcata or McKinleyville, at least one of those rescuers may well have been on duty for 72 hours straight. Hopefully, they will have had a chance to catch some sleep during the shift but there are no guarantees. With 309 calls for service in July, spread out among two fire stations, that averages five calls a day — or night — per station.
Yes, They Are Racist. What Now?
Progress often provokes a vicious response from those who wish to maintain the status quo. Much as the election of this country's first Black president fueled the retaliatory rage of right wing white supremacists, leading to Trump's election and an increase in racist attacks, it is clear that the progress this community has made toward acknowledging the Wiyot peoples' rightful place on this land and in leadership is now provoking the anger of those who have become accustomed to holding power for generations — namely, wealthy landowners and developers.
Man Found Dead in Pigeon Point House Fire Yesterday Evening
On September 3rd at 1414 hrs, Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported Structure Fire at the 5100 block of Woodland Way. Humboldt Bay Fire responded with 3 Engines, 1 Truck and 1 Battalion Chief. The first arriving unit reported a single story residential structure fully involved with fire...
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 258: Architectural Digest, excessive force alleged, blackout bar shooting, Hum win, Yurok golf, and more
Eureka’s Redwood Sky Walk made it into Architectural Digest, Hoopa’s police chief was accused of excessive force while detaining a suspect for alleged loitering, a former jail officer previously fired for misconduct is headed to prison after a McKinleyville bar shooting, a year after moving here a couple who’ve visited 48 states say Humboldt County is the place they love the most, an unearthed silent film shot in Humboldt County – notorious for off-screen events over a century ago – is getting an updated release, Curry Leaf is a new restaurant option in Eureka with Thai and Indian flavors, containment for the Six Rivers fires – the state’s second-largest wildfire this year – has been shifty, cops say a guy’s failed Eureka flee involved two sets of spike strips and hitting four police vehicles, a letter wondered if election official candidate Tiffany Hunt Nielson was too supportive of election deniers, the Yurok Tribe has big plans for the golf course and restaurant in Willow Creek, event suggestions, and more.
