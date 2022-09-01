If you get in a wreck or have a heart attack, chances are the first rescuers on the scene will arrive in a big red firetruck. And if you live in Arcata or McKinleyville, at least one of those rescuers may well have been on duty for 72 hours straight. Hopefully, they will have had a chance to catch some sleep during the shift but there are no guarantees. With 309 calls for service in July, spread out among two fire stations, that averages five calls a day — or night — per station.

ARCATA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO