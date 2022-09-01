Editor's note: The following was written and submitted in response to last week's cover story, "Broken Trust." Most of us know that what we call Humboldt Bay was part of the territory of the Wiyot people. And most us of know of the terrible mass killing that occurred in 1860 on what was called Indian Island. But most of us do not know much more about the Wiyots and what has happened to their homeland over time. Here is part of that story.

