lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Shane Lyndon Toroni, 1965-2022
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shane Toroni, after a 10½ year battle with Metatastic Pancreatic Neuro-Endocrine Tumors, a very rare cancer. He was 57½ years young and fought his cancers with strength, courage and a strong will to live, never giving up hope, no complaints. He also had a hereditary condition known as Lynch Syndrome, a gene mutation which was discovered in 2017 through an Arizona Genetic Counselor. This mutation makes one at a higher risk for some cancers. Early intervention is essential.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Marilyn L. (Paxton) Robertson, 1933-2022
Marilyn was born February 13, 1933 in San Bernardino,, the eldest of four children. She moved to northern California in the early ‘50s with her first husband, Willard Watts, and two small children, Linda and Tony Watts. She later began working for the phone company, where she met and married James “Fuzzy” Robertson. They purchased the current home in 1958 and had three children together — Joe, Ruthie and Lori — and a step-son, Jimmy Robertson, joined their blended family. Marilyn balanced homemaking, child-rearing and outside employment with PG&E and Dr. Richard Wissinger.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Eva Belle Smith, 1949-2022
Eva Belle Smith was born November 2, 1949 as Eva Belle Shephard. She was born in Paradise, Calif. to Alice and Gene Shephard. The family moved back to Humboldt shortly after Eva’s birth. Eva attended Eureka schools and met her husband, Randy Smith while attending a class in High...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Calvin Olbert Hamblin, 1930-2022
Calvin Olbert Hamblin was born in Durango, Colorado in 1930 to Elsie and Calvin Hamblin. They settled in Humboldt County, where Calvin grew up. As a young boy he ran the streets of Fortuna, where his mother worked as a nurse in the old Fortuna Hospital. From there they moved to Eureka, where Calvin continued to grow up on Everding Street until after high school. He served in the Army and was sent to Korea during the Korean War.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Eugene ‘Neal’ Sligh, 1937-2022
Neal Sligh (Mr. Sligh, or “Coach,” as known to hundreds of former students at Pacific Union School), was born March 9, 1937 to Thomas “Roy” Sligh and Jessie Lee Sligh in Gadsden, Alabama. Neal passed away at home surrounded by his family in the early morning of August 27, 2022. Neal did not “go gentle into that good night (Thomas).” Neal struggled to the end to tell Sharon, his wife, and those present, “I love you.” In his last moments, he reached out with both arms to embrace someone or something unseen and then found peace.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE CANNABIS COVERSATION: Appellations
The concept of appellations refers to a place of origin, and is receiving significant attention in the cannabis industry. In areas like Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Sonoma, where sun-grown cannabis is the norm, farmers are advocating for an appellation’s designation, which will certify where something was grown and how. Supporters believe that appellation designations will prevent the whitewashing of cannabis cultivation and solidify certain regions as go-to destinations for sourcing cannabis goods.
SFGate
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex grows to 40,768 acres, containment drops
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has grown a little over 1,000 acres today and containment has dropped by one percent, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. In the SRNF evening update, Six Rivers Agency Administrator Merv George Jr. said recent smoky conditions over the...
krcrtv.com
Two juveniles cause panic at a private event in Fortuna
REDDING, Calif. — According to the Fortuna Police Department, late Saturday night they received multiple reports of an active shooter at the Fortuna Veterans Memorial building. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to several people standing outside the building, who told them the suspects had left the area on...
lostcoastoutpost.com
After Rebukes and Apologies for Bongio’s ‘Disrespectful’ Comments, Planning Commission Defers Decision on Mega-Home Permits
Hoping to avoid getting overruled by the California Coastal Commission and further damaging relations with local tribes, the Humboldt County Planning Commission postponed a permitting decision last night on a controversial home construction project near the Fay Slough wildlife area north of Eureka. The hearing was a continuation from the...
This Land Is Their Land
This Land Is Their Land
Editor's note: The following was written and submitted in response to last week's cover story, "Broken Trust." Most of us know that what we call Humboldt Bay was part of the territory of the Wiyot people. And most us of know of the terrible mass killing that occurred in 1860 on what was called Indian Island. But most of us do not know much more about the Wiyots and what has happened to their homeland over time. Here is part of that story.
'Chipping Away'
'Chipping Away'
If you get in a wreck or have a heart attack, chances are the first rescuers on the scene will arrive in a big red firetruck. And if you live in Arcata or McKinleyville, at least one of those rescuers may well have been on duty for 72 hours straight. Hopefully, they will have had a chance to catch some sleep during the shift but there are no guarantees. With 309 calls for service in July, spread out among two fire stations, that averages five calls a day — or night — per station.
kymkemp.com
Air Quality Report for September 4th
This is a press release from North Coast Air Quality:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex will continue to produce smoke although activity has decreased. The USFS Air Resource Advisor indicates that with less active fire growth yesterday, not as much smoke was produced and air quality conditions will again be similar. Northeast winds in the early morning may bring smoke into communities West and South of the Campbell Fire area. The morning inversion will lift by mid-afternoon and Northwest winds across the fire area will move smoke out of Willow Creek and communities North along the Trinity River. Smoke from the new Mountain and west of Weed north of Redding will start to impact eastern Trinity County late afternoon into evening.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead in Pigeon Point House Fire Yesterday Evening
On September 3rd at 1414 hrs, Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported Structure Fire at the 5100 block of Woodland Way. Humboldt Bay Fire responded with 3 Engines, 1 Truck and 1 Battalion Chief. The first arriving unit reported a single story residential structure fully involved with fire...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT BAYWATCH: Egrets? I’ve Had a Few
Egrets! They’re pretty marvelous, right? I think so. Here’s something you never thought about: For a creature that mucks about in the mud flats as much as your average egret does, how do they keep their feathers so blindingly white? And what’s up with that uncomfortable-looking thing they do with their necks?
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
Quake, Sept. 1
Quake, Sept. 1
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:43 p.m.] Fire Starting on Hwy 299 East of Blue Lake
Multiple agencies–both with engines and aircraft–are responding to a fire on the side of Hwy 299 near mile marker 8.9 east of Blue Lake. The fire is being called the Blue Fire. First reports indicate that a truck pulling a trailer lost a tire and hit another vehicle....
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: With Nearly 40,000 Acres Burned in Total, Containment on the Troublesome Campbell Fire Increases
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lighting Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 39,274 acres with 64% containment and 1,815 personnel assigned to the incident.
