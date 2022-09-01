Neal Sligh (Mr. Sligh, or “Coach,” as known to hundreds of former students at Pacific Union School), was born March 9, 1937 to Thomas “Roy” Sligh and Jessie Lee Sligh in Gadsden, Alabama. Neal passed away at home surrounded by his family in the early morning of August 27, 2022. Neal did not “go gentle into that good night (Thomas).” Neal struggled to the end to tell Sharon, his wife, and those present, “I love you.” In his last moments, he reached out with both arms to embrace someone or something unseen and then found peace.

ARCATA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO