Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Marilyn L. (Paxton) Robertson, 1933-2022
Marilyn was born February 13, 1933 in San Bernardino,, the eldest of four children. She moved to northern California in the early ‘50s with her first husband, Willard Watts, and two small children, Linda and Tony Watts. She later began working for the phone company, where she met and married James “Fuzzy” Robertson. They purchased the current home in 1958 and had three children together — Joe, Ruthie and Lori — and a step-son, Jimmy Robertson, joined their blended family. Marilyn balanced homemaking, child-rearing and outside employment with PG&E and Dr. Richard Wissinger.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Shane Lyndon Toroni, 1965-2022
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shane Toroni, after a 10½ year battle with Metatastic Pancreatic Neuro-Endocrine Tumors, a very rare cancer. He was 57½ years young and fought his cancers with strength, courage and a strong will to live, never giving up hope, no complaints. He also had a hereditary condition known as Lynch Syndrome, a gene mutation which was discovered in 2017 through an Arizona Genetic Counselor. This mutation makes one at a higher risk for some cancers. Early intervention is essential.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Calvin Olbert Hamblin, 1930-2022
Calvin Olbert Hamblin was born in Durango, Colorado in 1930 to Elsie and Calvin Hamblin. They settled in Humboldt County, where Calvin grew up. As a young boy he ran the streets of Fortuna, where his mother worked as a nurse in the old Fortuna Hospital. From there they moved to Eureka, where Calvin continued to grow up on Everding Street until after high school. He served in the Army and was sent to Korea during the Korean War.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Eugene ‘Neal’ Sligh, 1937-2022
Neal Sligh (Mr. Sligh, or “Coach,” as known to hundreds of former students at Pacific Union School), was born March 9, 1937 to Thomas “Roy” Sligh and Jessie Lee Sligh in Gadsden, Alabama. Neal passed away at home surrounded by his family in the early morning of August 27, 2022. Neal did not “go gentle into that good night (Thomas).” Neal struggled to the end to tell Sharon, his wife, and those present, “I love you.” In his last moments, he reached out with both arms to embrace someone or something unseen and then found peace.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE CANNABIS COVERSATION: Appellations
The concept of appellations refers to a place of origin, and is receiving significant attention in the cannabis industry. In areas like Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Sonoma, where sun-grown cannabis is the norm, farmers are advocating for an appellation’s designation, which will certify where something was grown and how. Supporters believe that appellation designations will prevent the whitewashing of cannabis cultivation and solidify certain regions as go-to destinations for sourcing cannabis goods.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex grows to 40,768 acres, containment drops
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has grown a little over 1,000 acres today and containment has dropped by one percent, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. In the SRNF evening update, Six Rivers Agency Administrator Merv George Jr. said recent smoky conditions over the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Free concert draws several hundred fans to Hanford Civic Park
Several hundred country music fans braved the warm evening weather and converged on Hanford Civic Park Wednesday evening to enjoy a free concert co-sponsored by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce and KJUG Radio. The show was the ﬁrst of three free concerts in the park. The next concert will be...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead in Pigeon Point House Fire Yesterday Evening
On September 3rd at 1414 hrs, Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported Structure Fire at the 5100 block of Woodland Way. Humboldt Bay Fire responded with 3 Engines, 1 Truck and 1 Battalion Chief. The first arriving unit reported a single story residential structure fully involved with fire...
North Coast Journal
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
yourcentralvalley.com
Man stabbed in Tulare; detectives searching for suspects
TULARE, Calif. ( )- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight. Responding deputies say they arrived to find...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GV Wire
Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate
Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
UPDATE: 14-year-old girl missing for 4 days found
The California Highway Patrol says 14-year-old Layla Ibarra has been found.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Santa Rosa Rancheria Pow Wow shares culture, ceremonies
After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Santa Rosa Rancheria Pow Wow at the Tachi Hotel and Casino was held Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of Native Americans from several Western states crowded into the new Yokut Hall, usually used for bingo, to celebrate and share their culture, dances and spirit.
Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
North Coast Journal
Yes, They Are Racist. What Now?
Progress often provokes a vicious response from those who wish to maintain the status quo. Much as the election of this country's first Black president fueled the retaliatory rage of right wing white supremacists, leading to Trump's election and an increase in racist attacks, it is clear that the progress this community has made toward acknowledging the Wiyot peoples' rightful place on this land and in leadership is now provoking the anger of those who have become accustomed to holding power for generations — namely, wealthy landowners and developers.
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
Comments / 1