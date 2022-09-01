ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Marilyn L. (Paxton) Robertson, 1933-2022

Marilyn was born February 13, 1933 in San Bernardino,, the eldest of four children. She moved to northern California in the early ‘50s with her first husband, Willard Watts, and two small children, Linda and Tony Watts. She later began working for the phone company, where she met and married James “Fuzzy” Robertson. They purchased the current home in 1958 and had three children together — Joe, Ruthie and Lori — and a step-son, Jimmy Robertson, joined their blended family. Marilyn balanced homemaking, child-rearing and outside employment with PG&E and Dr. Richard Wissinger.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Shane Lyndon Toroni, 1965-2022

It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Shane Toroni, after a 10½ year battle with Metatastic Pancreatic Neuro-Endocrine Tumors, a very rare cancer. He was 57½ years young and fought his cancers with strength, courage and a strong will to live, never giving up hope, no complaints. He also had a hereditary condition known as Lynch Syndrome, a gene mutation which was discovered in 2017 through an Arizona Genetic Counselor. This mutation makes one at a higher risk for some cancers. Early intervention is essential.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Calvin Olbert Hamblin, 1930-2022

Calvin Olbert Hamblin was born in Durango, Colorado in 1930 to Elsie and Calvin Hamblin. They settled in Humboldt County, where Calvin grew up. As a young boy he ran the streets of Fortuna, where his mother worked as a nurse in the old Fortuna Hospital. From there they moved to Eureka, where Calvin continued to grow up on Everding Street until after high school. He served in the Army and was sent to Korea during the Korean War.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Eugene ‘Neal’ Sligh, 1937-2022

Neal Sligh (Mr. Sligh, or “Coach,” as known to hundreds of former students at Pacific Union School), was born March 9, 1937 to Thomas “Roy” Sligh and Jessie Lee Sligh in Gadsden, Alabama. Neal passed away at home surrounded by his family in the early morning of August 27, 2022. Neal did not “go gentle into that good night (Thomas).” Neal struggled to the end to tell Sharon, his wife, and those present, “I love you.” In his last moments, he reached out with both arms to embrace someone or something unseen and then found peace.
ARCATA, CA
SFGate

This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'

There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
EUREKA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
SELMA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE CANNABIS COVERSATION: Appellations

The concept of appellations refers to a place of origin, and is receiving significant attention in the cannabis industry. In areas like Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Sonoma, where sun-grown cannabis is the norm, farmers are advocating for an appellation’s designation, which will certify where something was grown and how. Supporters believe that appellation designations will prevent the whitewashing of cannabis cultivation and solidify certain regions as go-to destinations for sourcing cannabis goods.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Complex grows to 40,768 acres, containment drops

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has grown a little over 1,000 acres today and containment has dropped by one percent, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. In the SRNF evening update, Six Rivers Agency Administrator Merv George Jr. said recent smoky conditions over the...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Free concert draws several hundred fans to Hanford Civic Park

Several hundred country music fans braved the warm evening weather and converged on Hanford Civic Park Wednesday evening to enjoy a free concert co-sponsored by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce and KJUG Radio. The show was the ﬁrst of three free concerts in the park. The next concert will be...
HANFORD, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Found Dead in Pigeon Point House Fire Yesterday Evening

On September 3rd at 1414 hrs, Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported Structure Fire at the 5100 block of Woodland Way. Humboldt Bay Fire responded with 3 Engines, 1 Truck and 1 Battalion Chief. The first arriving unit reported a single story residential structure fully involved with fire...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Fatal Fire North of Eureka

Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
EUREKA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man stabbed in Tulare; detectives searching for suspects

TULARE, Calif. ( )- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight. Responding deputies say they arrived to find...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate

Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Santa Rosa Rancheria Pow Wow shares culture, ceremonies

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Santa Rosa Rancheria Pow Wow at the Tachi Hotel and Casino was held Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of Native Americans from several Western states crowded into the new Yokut Hall, usually used for bingo, to celebrate and share their culture, dances and spirit.
AMERICAS
YourCentralValley.com

Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
FRESNO, CA
North Coast Journal

Yes, They Are Racist. What Now?

Progress often provokes a vicious response from those who wish to maintain the status quo. Much as the election of this country's first Black president fueled the retaliatory rage of right wing white supremacists, leading to Trump's election and an increase in racist attacks, it is clear that the progress this community has made toward acknowledging the Wiyot peoples' rightful place on this land and in leadership is now provoking the anger of those who have become accustomed to holding power for generations — namely, wealthy landowners and developers.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
TULARE, CA

