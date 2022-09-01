HOBART, Ind. — For at least the fourth time in the last 6 months, an Indiana State Police trooper in northwest Indiana has been hit by an impaired driver. Trooper Ryan Parent, ISP said in a release, was conducting a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Hobart when his police car was hit from behind while he was sitting in it. Parent had performed the stop around 3:40 a.m., according to ISP, on Ridge Road west of County Line Road when his car was hit and pushed into the car he had stopped.

