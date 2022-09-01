Read full article on original website
Reserves key Ramblers’ Week 2 rout
In Illinois high school football the running clock is activated when a team has a second half lead of 41 or more points. With 4 minutes 5 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Loyola Academy’s game with United Township of East Moline the Ramblers took a 47-point lead and the timepiece on the Hoerster […] The post Reserves key Ramblers’ Week 2 rout appeared first on The Record.
goportageindians.com
Girls Freshman Volleyball goes 1-2 at Tinley Park Invite
The Lady Indians went 1-2 in the Tinley Park invite this weekend. Makenna Gue had 2 kills and 9 digs. Addie Koz had 6 aces and 2 kills. While Danielle Ortiz had 9 kills and 5 aces. The girls will be preparing to face Chesterton on Tuesday and are hoping to bring home the win!
Gallagher & Dillabaugh win Hometown State Preview
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Bridget Gallagher from Guerin Catholic and Jimmy Dillabaugh from Valparaiso won the girls and boys state preview races on Saturday at Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. Gallagher finished in a time of 19 minutes 30.1 seconds. Dillabaugh clocked a time of 15 minutes 59.1 seconds. Here are the top […]
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Freeman reacts to Notre Dame's strong showing vs. Ohio State
Marcus Freeman was displeased when he gave his immediate reaction to Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday night. Notre Dame fell to Ohio State by 11 points, 21-10. It was a closer result than most expected and Notre Dame received positive marks for taking a lead into halftime and keeping the game close until the end. Freeman was not as upbeat with the result since a win was in his team’s reach.
onefootdown.com
Column: Another Kelly-esque loss for Notre Dame, but no Brian Kelly to blame
As the clock struck 11:00 p.m. eastern time Saturday night, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was probably still trudging to the Irish locker room to deliver his postgame sermon. In a similar fashion, I began the melancholic trudge to the bedroom with one particular thought bouncing around my head:
Watch Ryan Day's Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State Beat Notre Dame
Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Day and several of his players address the media this evening from Ohio Stadium.
Twisted Sugar Opening Two New Locations in NW Indiana
The company will soon expand to Crown Point and Valparaiso
HipHopDX.com
FBG Duck Affiliate CBE KG Reportedly Shot & Killed In Chicago
Chicago, IL – FBG Duck affiliate CBE KG was reportedly shot and killed in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, roughly two years after Duck was gunned down in the Gold Coast district. Rumors they were blood related are rampant online. In a tweet included in the post shows emergency...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana state trooper hit by impaired driver in Lake County
HOBART, Ind. — For at least the fourth time in the last 6 months, an Indiana State Police trooper in northwest Indiana has been hit by an impaired driver. Trooper Ryan Parent, ISP said in a release, was conducting a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Hobart when his police car was hit from behind while he was sitting in it. Parent had performed the stop around 3:40 a.m., according to ISP, on Ridge Road west of County Line Road when his car was hit and pushed into the car he had stopped.
fox32chicago.com
4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Arranges Sale of 356-Unit Residences at Merrillville Lakes in Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — CBRE’s Indianapolis/Louisville multifamily team, in partnership with CBRE National Senior Housing, has arranged the sale of Residences at Merrillville Lakes. Located in Merrillville, near the Illinois border south of Chicago, the active adult community features 356 units averaging 890 square feet. The seller was an...
Glenwood Police say missing 6-year-old boy found safe
GLENWOOD, Ill. — The Glenwood Police Department said, as of 9:54 p.m. Saturday, a boy who was reported missing has been found and is safe with a family member who was not able to be reached via cell phone.
fox32chicago.com
Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana closes due to unknown substance in water
GARY, Ind. - Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana is temporarily closed ahead of Labor Day weekend. Mayor Jerome Prince announced the closure is due to the presence of an unknown substance in the water. The beach will remain closed on a day-by-day basis as the city runs tests and...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
WNDU
Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger. The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media. The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and...
CBS News
Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Tiffany Henyard’s Good Burger “Not In Good Standing” With Secretary of State –
We previously wrote about Tiffany Henyard’s bounced check to the South Suburban College for the past due commissions her company, Good Burger,” owed the college under contract. On further review of Good Burger, we found its business registration to be “Not In Good Standing” with the Illinios Secretary...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
Dr. Willie Wilson on why he is running for mayor ‘I’m running to try to help the citizens of Chicago’
Dr. Willie Wilson joins Steve Dale to talk about his campaign to run for mayor. Dr. Wilson talks about why he chose to run for mayor, his plans to fight crime and more.
