hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
25newsnow.com
Male victim shot and killed in Peoria’s 17th homicide of 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a male victim was shot and killed early Saturday morning, marking the River City’s 17th homicide of 2022. Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired in the 1600 block of West Adrian G Hinton Avenue - near North Grove Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Man facing attempted murder charges following Peoria stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria. Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail. The...
1027superhits.com
PPD: Tenth teenage suspect arrested for viral Peoria Stadium ‘Mob Action’
PEORIA, Ill. — Yet another teenage suspect has been taken into custody in connection with last week’s massive fight at Peoria Stadium, which police believed to initially involve up to 11 juvenile suspects. As of Friday evening, Police had taken 10 juvenile suspects into custody. According to an...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
wglt.org
One man critically injured in a shooting in Bloomington
Police say one man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Bloomington. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive. That's just a few blocks from Bloomington Junior High and near the David Davis Mansion. Bloomington Police say there is believed to be no danger...
Central Illinois Proud
Man in critical condition after Bloomington shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive at approximately 7:34 p.m. Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, upon arrival on the scene, officers located a man who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man convicted of 2021 murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been found guilty for his role in a May 2021 homicide in Peoria. Arenza Brown was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021...
1027superhits.com
Peoria home demolished after fire Sunday morning
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the area of W. Widenham and N. DuSable Streets, near Roosevelt Magnet School, on reports of heavy smoke. Crews arrived to find the two-story fully engulfed in flames. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter...
wmay.com
Illinois Man Pleads Guilty To Role In January 6th Capitol Attack
An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges stemming from his actions at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6th, 2021. 28-year-old Matthew Capsel of Ottawa faces up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced in December on charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Capsel was arrested three weeks after the attack on the Capitol.
hoiabc.com
Warrant issued for man accused of Peoria County animal cruelty case
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has issued a felony warrant for a Peoria man, charged in August in connection with a July animal cruelty case. In a post on their Facebook page, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Prince is also wanted for an unrelated Violation of Order of Protection and has a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
wcbu.org
Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4
Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
hoiabc.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
1027superhits.com
Peoria Labor Day parade and picnic returns
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s Labor Day Parade returns to downtown Peoria Monday at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Monroe and Fulton, and proceed to Main, Adams and Fulton. After the parade, a community picnic will be held at Festival Park on the Riverfront,...
Central Illinois Proud
Trial postponed for teen suspect in alleged Mackinaw murder-for-hire plot
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Sept. 26 trial for one of the teens in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw has been postponed. Andre Street, 17, and three other teenagers were accused of engaging in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of Rebecca Bolin, 52, and serious injuries to her husband Douglas Bolin.
25newsnow.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (25 News) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year the ministry...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
