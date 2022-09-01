An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges stemming from his actions at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6th, 2021. 28-year-old Matthew Capsel of Ottawa faces up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced in December on charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Capsel was arrested three weeks after the attack on the Capitol.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO