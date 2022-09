The Indians extend their win streak to five games against Andrean on Saturday. The tribe kept their fifth straight clean sheet with Gavin Niebel playing 77 minutes making five saves and Ethan Mirochnick playing the last 3 minutes of the game. Patrick Bell, Enrique Uex, Adam Melton, Elijah Zapata and Bastian Alsoe helped keep the goalkeepers clean.

MERRILLVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO