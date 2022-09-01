Read full article on original website
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
Vogue
Chloë Sevigny Pulls Off An Angelina Jolie-Esque Thigh Slit At The Bones And All Premiere
Is this the most stylish Venice Film Festival of all time? It’s distinctly possible – and Harry Styles hasn’t even showed up yet. Step forward Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who celebrated the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All in bold, contrasting looks on 2 September: he in a cherry-red Haider Ackermann jumpsuit worthy of Mick Jagger in his heyday, and she in a kelly-green Balenciaga Haute Couture gown. (Stars on the rise, take note; this is how you make a Venice debut.)
Vogue
Harry Styles Touches Down In Venice Looking Like Hollywood Royalty
Harry Styles has officially touched down in Venice! The singer is in town for the annual film festival, where he will attend the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling later this week. The film was directed by girlfriend Olivia Wilde, and stars Florence Pugh and Gemma Chan in addition to Styles and Wilde. As we’ve seen all week long, Hollywood stars have been arriving at the Venice airport in their most glamorous looks for the paparazzi, and Styles only continued on with this fashion energy. No sweats here!
Vogue
Harry Styles Makes A Splash In Venice
Has anyone ever looked quite so cool swinging into the Lido di Venezia? Harry Styles fans would argue not. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer put a popstar spin on speedboat chic as he made his way to the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. With discreet naval stripes and a jaunty neck tie, his retro-leaning Gucci suiting looked perfect for a floating city steeped in history.
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Vogue
Zendaya’s Latest Transeasonal Look Is Both Preppy And Chic
The spring/summer 2022 shows were awash with preppy looks, from Gucci’s unexpected collaboration with Adidas, which produced corduroy double-breasted suits, to Louis Vuitton’s shirts and ties in the boldest of shades. Lately, the It-girls have been seen wearing geek-chic looks too. Zendaya’s most recent interpretation of the vibe has a healthy dose of understated cool.
Vogue
J Lo’s New Adidas X Gucci Sandals Are A Curveball For The Star
When it comes to serving looks, we all deserve chilled days. Even celebrities of Jennifer Lopez’s magnitude need to swap their vertiginous heels for comfier shoes. Her latest ensemble is perfect for a chic day off. 13 Of Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Best Couple Moments. While out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue
Timothée Chalamet Debuts His Most Daring Red-Carpet Look Yet
Timothée Chalamet is no stranger to a bold red-carpet look. Ever since his first major promo tour promoting his Oscar-nominated romance Call Me by Your Name, the 26-year-old actor has showcased his playful eye for style and love for a razor-sharp cut, whether the bejewelled Louis Vuitton harness he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, or the satin Prada workwear jacket and Cartier brooch he stepped out in at the 2020 Oscars.
Vogue
Rihanna Steps Out In Another Winning Vintage Jersey
Rihanna wore a head-turning XXL look earlier this week in New York City. She opted for baggy wide-leg light-wash jeans that ever-so artfully broke at the ankle to reveal a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels, Tiffany & Co. jewellery, and an oversized royal blue jersey that had “No Limit” emblazoned in red on the front. (The red seamlessly went with RiRi’s tiny red Balenciaga bag.) The vintage top is merch from No Limit Records, which was founded in 1994 by Master P.
