DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by Andrew Warren
Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee in...
Florida certifies the results of the primary elections
The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission on Thursday certified the results of the Aug. 23 primary elections, formally setting the stage for the Nov. 8 general election. After a brief commission meeting, Secretary of State Cord Byrd said “everything went great” in the primaries. “We regularly, at every election,...
A conversation with Florida Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator Sara Newhouse
Hurricanes and tropical storms are disruptive to someone's property, education and job when they make landfall. But something we don't often consider is the short- and long-term effects on mental health. Sara Newhouse is the Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator for the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The position was created in 2019 by First Lady Casey DeSantis to address the damage from disasters beyond the physical. Newhouse took the role earlier this year. Melissa Feito from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network sat down with Newhouse to discuss her role, the mental health challenges people face after a disaster and how the Division is planning to aid in their recovery.
Florida Fish and Wildlife wants your feedback on new protections for imperiled gopher tortoise
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is seeking public comment on draft revisions to protections for the gopher tortoise. The revisions come as demand has surged for relocation sites for gopher tortoises displaced by development. The tortoises are listed in Florida as threatened. The revisions include new fees encouraging...
Working on the half-shell: Efforts to restore nature's best pollution filters
Blair Wiggins bought his first outboard motor at the age of 10. Small as a weed-wacker engine, it powered his 12-foot Jon boat. He bought the motor for $55 with money he earned mowing his neighbor’s yard. When he toted around his dad’s five-weight fly rod, the grown-ups told...
Katie Delk
Florida’s estuaries once teemed with clams, oysters and other bivalves that helped keep waters clean and seagrasses healthy. By the mid-20th century, only a fraction of the state’s vast shellfish beds and reefs remained. Can a small clam make a big difference in serious water pollution hotspots like the Indian River Lagoon?
