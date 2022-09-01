Hurricanes and tropical storms are disruptive to someone's property, education and job when they make landfall. But something we don't often consider is the short- and long-term effects on mental health. Sara Newhouse is the Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator for the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The position was created in 2019 by First Lady Casey DeSantis to address the damage from disasters beyond the physical. Newhouse took the role earlier this year. Melissa Feito from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network sat down with Newhouse to discuss her role, the mental health challenges people face after a disaster and how the Division is planning to aid in their recovery.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO