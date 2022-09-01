Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ (Get Ready to Feel Full!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottsdale’s city motto, “The west’s most Western town” alludes to the vintage setting that makes you always think of cowboys and saloons. Famous for its year-round sun and pool season, plus cowboys and being referred to as one of the best places to play golf – Scottsdale is also known for its food.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Don't Skip This Appetizer at Pizzeria Virtù
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. Pizzeria Virtù...
foodgressing.com
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall: Menus Highlights, September Dates
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall Edition returns September 16 – 25, 2022. Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 is the most edible time of the year, giving local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple (unless noted: excluding beverages, tax and gratuity) at a number of participating Valley restaurants.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisitely Appointed Home in Scottsdale has An Unbelievable 40 Seat Theater Room with Stage Area for Sale at $7.4 Million
The Home in Scottsdale, a private 8 plus acre estate include every imaginable custom detail offering impeccably manicured grounds with waterfalls and an unbelievable 40 seat theater room is now available for sale. This home located at 23035 N Church Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & David Mayo (Phone: 480-694-7355) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northcentralnews.net
Dogtopia will mark 20 years, 200th location
For many people, their dogs are more than just pets; they are family. Sometimes, though, furry family members need to spend quality time with canine companions, and many fur kids can’t be left to their own devices during the day while mom or dad work. So, to help meet the needs of North Central pet parents, Dogtopia is gearing up to open its 200th dog day care location this month.
KTAR.com
Fry’s Food Stores to open new store in north Phoenix next month
PHOENIX — Fry’s Food Stores announced Thursday a new grocery location will open next month in north Phoenix. The 109,000-square-foot building located east of Interstate 17 near Jomax Road is set to open on Oct. 5, according to a press release. The store will feature a Starbucks, Chompie’s,...
Phoenix New Times
These 3 New Taco Joints Are Now Open in Metro Phoenix
It's been a wonderful week for taco fans in the Valley, as three new restaurants specializing in topped tortillas have opened. One national chain brought its second location to metro Phoenix, and two independent joints have set up shop. Torchy's Tacos. 10625 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 125A. 480-712-4440. Famous Austin-born...
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Arizona
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
RELATED PEOPLE
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale’s political landscape shifts dramatically
I ran my first successful campaign in Scottsdale in 1994. Two years later I consulted on the campaign that elected the city’s first female mayor, Sam Campana. Ever since I have been heavily involved in the Scottsdale political scene leading elections for other mayors, hockey arenas and bonds to fund new infrastructure.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $16 Million, This Extraordinary Estate in Scottsdale is A Beautiful Expression of Ranch Hacienda-style Architecture
The Estate in Scottsdale, a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert built with the highest quality materials and workmanship is now available for sale. This home located at 10738 E Diamond Rim Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Scottsdale.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Metro Phoenix's Food and Drink Events Happening This September
We've reached the beginning of the month again, so here's a brand new list of food and drink events to fill the calendar. Like cake? There's an event for that. How about garlic? We have that too, plus a shrimp boil, green chile festival, mescal pairing dinner, and more. Here's where to eat, drink, and be merry in metro Phoenix this September.
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend will see another homestand for the Diamondbacks and a plethora of music and comedy options in metro Phoenix. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.) Day: Friday.
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
A new lobster restaurant is now serving customers.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. The quest for seafood in the Valley often leads to extravagant and high-priced restaurants. To sushi restaurants where guests pick blindly at a menu and hope for the best. To fast food joints where patties of what once was supposedly fish have been chopped, processed, and fried to an unhealthy perfection. But what happens when you’re craving something more? When you want to skip the overpriced restaurants with menus presented in leather-bound booklets? When you want something tasty, and you know exactly what it is when it arrives, and you can even point out where on a map it originated from? For that, you can visit a drive-through that is now open and ready to serve.
Phoenix New Times
These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
While some spots are now part of the Valley's history, many of the restaurant closings in metro Phoenix this month occurred so businesses could move or evolve. Fans can take a breath of relief, as their favorite pie shop just moved a couple blocks, or as their local pizzeria will only remain closed as it evolves into a better version of its former self.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: 'Grill at The Mill' in Queen Creek this Labor Day weekend
Queen Creek Olive Mill's Di Oliva will be open this Labor Day weekend for "Grill at The Mill" specials Sept. 3-5. Enjoy games and live music in the grove while sipping on cold beers and chilled wines all day and eating grilled-inspired menu items like the Prickly Pear Pulled Pork or Coratina Muffuletta Burger and more under the misters in Di Oliva.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Saboten Con 2022, Arizona's Biggest Anime Event
If you’ve spent the past year or two getting into anime, you’re not alone. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre and its numerous shows and movies is at an all-time high, thanks, in part, to COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, millions of peoplebinge-watched anime on various streaming services, causing its popularity to skyrocket. In fact, the anime industry raked in an estimated $24.80 billion last year, according to business consulting firm Grand View Research.
arcadianews.com
New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert
Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
Comments / 0