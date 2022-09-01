Read full article on original website
Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Announces 2022-2023 Scholarship Recipients
The Pasadena-based Armenian Educational Benevolent Union has awarded scholarships to five students in California, two in Armenia and two in Lebanon under the group’s 2022 to 2023 Scholarship Fund. AEBU Southern California Chapter grants these annual scholarships to undergraduate students of Armenian descent who are enrolled at accredited four-year...
Monday Morning Bullpen: Council Returns Next Monday
Council returns next Monday after a lengthy absence. High up on the list will be the process to fill the vacancy left by John Kennedy. Expect each applicant to give a presentation and then answer questions from the City Council. Justin Jones wasted no time qualifying for the seat. Jones...
Local High School Students Conduct Research with Caltech Mentors
In the subbasement of Caltech’s Seeley W. Mudd Laboratory of the Geological Sciences, three high school students took turns with a sledgehammer to smash speckled gray rocks, remnants of 1.7-billion-year-old oceanic crust. Next, the students slid the resulting chips into a crusher. Graduate student Amanda Bednarick, the students’ mentor,...
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. PUSD Superintendent: San Rafael Principal Ramirez Will Return to Campus in “Near Future”. Márquez Tells City Employees ‘It Will Take Us All to...
4 Million LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through Sept. 20, and will...
Pasadena’s Fiestas Patrias Celebration Toasts 18 Latin American Countries
The City of Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department (PRCS) and the Latino Heritage Parade and Festival Committee are once again hosting this year’s Fiesta Patrias, a celebration commemorating the independence of 18 Latin American countries: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
And The Heat Goes On: Triple-Digit Heat to Persist in Pasadena Until Thursday
Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a fifth straight Flex Alert in effect Sunday urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours. Sunday’s high temperature in Pasadena was 107. Labor Day was predicted to hit 105. Due to the ongoing heatwave, Pasadena extended its cooling...
Heading East for Just a Night
Sometimes we get out of our geographic comfort zone, stay on the 134 a little bit longer, and head for points west, this time to the Hollywood Bowl. It’s not the Rose Parade, but it’s an iconic and envious Southern California way to spend a late summer evening.
EPA Awards $100 Million Climate Change Contract to Pasadena Engineering Firm
Pasadena-based consulting and engineering services firm Tetra Tech has signed a five-year, single-award, $100 million contract with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Research and Development to assess human health and ecological risks associated with global climate change. Under the terms of the contract, the company will provide...
UCLA Stomps Bowling Green 45-17, Heat Flattens Rose Bowl Attendance
There was a record-small season opener crowd at the Rose Bowl Saturday as UCLA started its football season with a 45-17 victory over Bowling Green in 102-degree heat at the 11:31 a.m. kickoff. The announced attendance of 27,143 was the lowest for a non-pandemic-restricted UCLA football game at the Rose...
Bruins Kick Off Football Season Amid Triple Digit Heat Warnings, Eased Water Rules for Fans
Tens of thousands of fans will descend on the Rose Bowl as UCLA starts its football season Saturday morning, and stadium officials are making adjustments to help fans cope with the 106° heat expected to bake the Arroyo. UCLA will kick off its season at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. “It’s...
