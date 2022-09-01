Read full article on original website
Related
The Pokémon Mini Cooper is weird but inspired
There have been some weird branding mashups over the years but the MINI x Pokémon design hookup announced at Gamescom, the world's largest gaming festival, is one of the strangest yet. But I'd love to get behind the wheel of it. The branding tie-up brings together the creature collecting...
Creative Bloq at 10: vote for your tech of the decade
Do you have a favourite piece of tech design from the last ten years? We do, and to celebrate a decade of design we've come up with a shortlist of the best tech of the decade. This list was created from an open nominations process, and you can find more details at the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website. Now it's over to you.
You decide the best ad of the decade, vote now
The best ad of the decade is up for grabs at the Creative Bloq at 10 Award, as part of the wider Creative Bloq Awards 2022. There have been many great ads over the last ten years, and our open nominations process whittled it down to the five on our shortlist. Now you can vote for your winner.
The best Apple devices of the decade – vote now
The best Apple devices and Apple products have changed the way we accomplish many tasks, from digital art to listening to music. We figured a voting category dedicated to the Californian company was a no-brainer. As part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, you can vote in the Creative Bloq...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vote for the best brand campaign of the decade
We debated for weeks on the best brand campaigns of the last ten years and came down to our five favourites, with the help of an open nominations phase. It's been a creative ten years where console brands rubbed shoulders with unicorn drinks and social media dominated. Scroll down to...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Clip Studio Paint moves to subscription model
Celsys has announced plans to abandon Clip Studio Paint's one-time payment structure in favour of a subscription model, and the creative community is not happy. While there are many reasons to choose – or avoid – creative software, how creatives are asked to pay is a big deal, with many even steering clear of heavyweight Adobe because of its subscription-based payment constraints.
The best software of the decade – vote now for your winner
Choosing the best software of the decade hasn't been easy. The last ten years has seen an explosion of fantastic software for designers, digital artists and game developers. We opened the shortlist up for nominations and below are the best software of the decade chosen by Creative Bloq's readers. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
50% off design magazine subscriptions this Bank Holiday weekend!
Looking for a great deal on a creative magazine that arrives through your door every month? Then this August Bank Holiday subscription deal that gives you 50% of cost of our design and photography magazines is the perfect solution! A magazine makes a great gift, as the recipient gets something every month to remind them of you.
Get 3 design magazines for $3 in amazing autumn subscription deal!
Looking for a great deal on a creative magazine that arrives through your door every month - then this Autumn subscription deal is the perfect solution!. Getting a magazine is a great way to help improve your creative skills, getting inspired by other people's work, and learning new skills. (opens...
What's really behind Butcher Billy's inspired retro Atari posters?
Butcher Billy, the artist that brought the '80s to life in Stranger Things and has worked with Marvel and Black Mirror, has teamed up with iconic video game brand Atari to create some outstanding retro posters, but there's so much more to this inspired campaign. Created for the Atari X...
Here's how the best AI art generators compare
We already know that AI art generators are not all created equal. Many of the free AI art generators produce bizarre blurry results that look like an accidental image shot on one of the first camera phones while more powerful tools can create convincing photorealistic images and recreate artistic styles. Now a creative who uses the tools has made a direct comparison of three of the best AI art generators available, and the results are fascinating.
Turn doodles into tunes with this musical Google art experiment
Looking for an entertaining diversion to get you through the rest of Friday and into the weekend? Today I've been getting plenty of mileage out of a Google experiment that combines two of my favourite things: drawing and music. Paint With Music is a fun interactive toy that's really easy...
These mini Nintendo Switch game cases are simply adorable
With many gamers shifting towards digital downloads over the last few years, it can feel like physical copies of games are on the way out. But many still prefer owning their own cartridges or disks – and those people get to enjoy things like these ridiculously small Nintendo Switch game cases.
Corsair's new bendable gaming monitor could actually save you money
Choosing a monitor can be tricky as our workspace can often now double as our play space. Whether you're a creative looking for the best monitor to make your work shine or a gamer wanting a crisp image and sharp frame rate, picking a monitor that does it all is a tough task. But I've tried the forthcoming Xeneon Flex OLED monitor from Corsair and it's, quite literally, the best of both worlds. One monitor instead of two saves you money, right?
Apple Event: how to watch the expected iPhone 14 launch this week
With Apple's 'Far Out' event just days away, excitement about the iPhone 14 is reaching fever pitch. And along with the next generation of Apple's smartphone, we're expecting to see the Apple Watch Series 8, and perhaps a few surprises too. The event takes place on Wednesday September 7th at...
The best phone design of the decade? You decide
The best phone design of the decade can include the Apple iPhone X and even the Light Phone, so which is your favourite?. What's the best phone design of the last decade? That's the debate we're having here for this category of the Creative Bloq at 10 Award. We all have a favourite phone design that made an impact on us personally or changed the industry, now you can vote and have your say.
Ingenious House of the Dragon poster lights up the internet
With Westeros and Middle Earth both back on our screens, 2022 is arguably the year of the dragon. And while Amazon's Rings of Power is currently soaking up the headlines thanks to its outrageous budget, HBO's House of the Dragon is already a huge success – and has spawned some ingenious marketing stunts.
These gory logo redesigns are spine-chillingly good
We've seen a host of clever logo reimaginings over the years, with the identities of famous brands subjected to retro, medieval and neon aesthetics (and many more), but this project is the most bloodcurdling. An artist who normally specialises in gory character art has demonstrated what would happen if he were to design a logo – and it involves a lot of blood.
So it seems Apple might keep us waiting for the next iPad
If you were hoping (like us) that you might be able to get your claws on the new 2022 iPad in the next couple of weeks, it seems you might be disappointed. We've heard rumours that the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 are likely to be launched earlier than planned, and many hoped the next iPad might arrive with them, but that's now looking less likely.
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0