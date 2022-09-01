Read full article on original website
The Pokémon Mini Cooper is weird but inspired
There have been some weird branding mashups over the years but the MINI x Pokémon design hookup announced at Gamescom, the world's largest gaming festival, is one of the strangest yet. But I'd love to get behind the wheel of it. The branding tie-up brings together the creature collecting...
Sony's DualSense Edge is the jarring redesign PS5 needs
Sony revealed its new PlayStation 5 tech last night at Gamescom, the German gaming festival, and it backs up months of pro controller rumours. The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is the latest hardware from Sony, and it's, well… ugly. The new DuelSense Edge – a name that conjures up...
50% off design magazine subscriptions this Bank Holiday weekend!
Looking for a great deal on a creative magazine that arrives through your door every month? Then this August Bank Holiday subscription deal that gives you 50% of cost of our design and photography magazines is the perfect solution! A magazine makes a great gift, as the recipient gets something every month to remind them of you.
Vote for the best brand campaign of the decade
We debated for weeks on the best brand campaigns of the last ten years and came down to our five favourites, with the help of an open nominations phase. It's been a creative ten years where console brands rubbed shoulders with unicorn drinks and social media dominated. Scroll down to...
This custom iPhone 14 design tool is the most fun you'll have all day
While we're treated to the odd design tweak here and there (hello, notch; goodbye, headphone jack), the overall design of the iPhone doesn't tend to change much from year to year. But if you're finding things a little too predictable, you might want to take a look at this hilarious 3D iPhone design tool.
Clip Studio Paint moves to subscription model
Celsys has announced plans to abandon Clip Studio Paint's one-time payment structure in favour of a subscription model, and the creative community is not happy. While there are many reasons to choose – or avoid – creative software, how creatives are asked to pay is a big deal, with many even steering clear of heavyweight Adobe because of its subscription-based payment constraints.
The next-gen Apple Pencil could have a secret rotating feature
It's been almost four years since the launch of Apple Pencil 2, and the rumours keep coming for its long-awaited follow-up. While we still await a firm release date and official details for the next-gen Apple Pencil, it's not stopped leaks, rumours and speculation over what Apple is planning for its next pen stylus.
The best software of the decade – vote now for your winner
Choosing the best software of the decade hasn't been easy. The last ten years has seen an explosion of fantastic software for designers, digital artists and game developers. We opened the shortlist up for nominations and below are the best software of the decade chosen by Creative Bloq's readers. As...
Creative Bloq at 10: vote for your tech of the decade
Do you have a favourite piece of tech design from the last ten years? We do, and to celebrate a decade of design we've come up with a shortlist of the best tech of the decade. This list was created from an open nominations process, and you can find more details at the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website. Now it's over to you.
The best logo design of the decade? Vote now and you decide
What's the best logo design of the last ten years? Have your say, vote now in the CB at 10 Awards. The best logo design of the last ten years is up for debate. The Creative Bloq at 10 Awards is in full swing and we turn our voting gaze onto the best logos of the decade. We, with the help from our open nominations stage, have drawn up a shortlist of the best logos of the last ten years, and now you can vote on your favourite.
Turn doodles into tunes with this musical Google art experiment
Looking for an entertaining diversion to get you through the rest of Friday and into the weekend? Today I've been getting plenty of mileage out of a Google experiment that combines two of my favourite things: drawing and music. Paint With Music is a fun interactive toy that's really easy...
Here's how the best AI art generators compare
We already know that AI art generators are not all created equal. Many of the free AI art generators produce bizarre blurry results that look like an accidental image shot on one of the first camera phones while more powerful tools can create convincing photorealistic images and recreate artistic styles. Now a creative who uses the tools has made a direct comparison of three of the best AI art generators available, and the results are fascinating.
The best (and worst) web design trends of 2022
We're heading towards the end of the year now, which means it’s time to pause and assess the web design trends that have defined 2022. It's been an eventful year, with a number of trends emerging and evolving, while others have dropped off the scene entirely. See our roundup of web design trends of 2021 to compare.
The best iPhone photos this World Photography Day
Today is World Photography Day, an annual celebration of the art of photography. It's a tribute to photographers of all types – including those who capture their images on an iPhone. iPhone cameras have gone from a curious novelty to one of the most popular and widely used cameras...
These gory logo redesigns are spine-chillingly good
We've seen a host of clever logo reimaginings over the years, with the identities of famous brands subjected to retro, medieval and neon aesthetics (and many more), but this project is the most bloodcurdling. An artist who normally specialises in gory character art has demonstrated what would happen if he were to design a logo – and it involves a lot of blood.
Singer Patchwork 7285Q review
The Singer Patchwork 7285Q is the ideal choice for both new and experienced sewers. It has been designed with quilters in mind, although, if you’re into dressmaking or alternation, you’ll also love the features of this machine. It has 100 built-in stitches, an automatic one-step buttonhole with six style options and a unique speed control system. It’s also a great machine if you’re lacking space but still require a large work area as it’s small and compact, and the extendable tray can be safely stored away when not in use. This is an electronic machine with a bright LCD display, and you’ll find it an absolute breeze using the Singer Patchwork 7285Q straight from the box.
What's going on with the macOs Ventura UI design?
Apple is renowned for its outstanding design prowess, from product design to branding. But even Apple can struggle to get things right sometimes, as some of the developers using the beta version of macOs Ventura are now pointing out. Several developers have listed litanies of schoolboy UI errors and bugs,...
Vote for the design innovation of the decade
Vote now for the best design innovation of the decade. The last ten years has seen some fantastic new tech emerge and innovate on established design ideas. Whether it's tablets, craft machines or video games we celebrate the best design innovation in the Creative Bloq at 10 Awards, as part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022.
Labor Day deal sees AirPods Max at an all time low price
Labor Day is certainly coming through with excellent deals perfect for any Apple fan looking for some new tech. One of these fantastic deals includes Apple's latest wearable in the AirPod line; the Apple AirPods Max headphones. Save yourself $120 right now at Amazon where these noise-cancelling wireless headphones are down to $429 from $549. (opens in new tab)
Rolling Stone bucks the flat logo trend
In recent years, logos have been going in one direction and one direction only. Logos have been getting flatter and more minimal as brands seek a cleaner, more modern look that works in small applications such as mobile screens and app icons. It's refreshing then to see a brand go the other way – at least to an extent.
