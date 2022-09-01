Read full article on original website
Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary. A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means.
A Latina will exhibit at The Swope for the first time
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Latina will exhibit photography at the Swope Art Museum for the first time ever. Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo will hold this honor as the exhibit opened at the Swope. The Colombian born photographer and Indiana State University graduate is showcasing her ESX/Coca exhibit at the...
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around...
