Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Monday September 5, 2022
Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Bluefield, Bedford, Volney, Alderson, Hix,. Radford, Salem, Stuart, Flat Top, New Castle, Quinwood, Tazewell,. Clifton Forge, Martinsville, Roanoke, Hot Springs, Amherst,. Fincastle, Rocky Mount, Lewisburg, Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Sparta,. Dobson, Troutdale, Rainelle, Buena Vista, Pulaski, West Jefferson,. Duo, Yadkinville, Covington, Galax, Whitetop, Blacksburg, Floyd,. Boone,...
Expect more law enforcement on the road in North Carolina through Labor Day week
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s annual “Booze It and Lose It” campaign is in full force for Labor Day week. Law enforcement will be out on the roads sending a message to drivers: never drink and drive. Through the end of the week, police, sheriff’s offices and Highway Patrol will be enhancing their enforcement […]
Bridge in Winston-Salem set to permanently close as part of Northern Beltway project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The bridge on Oak Grove Church Road in Winston-Salem is set to permanently close in two weeks. The closure is part of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project, which is aimed at alleviating traffic and improving safety along U.S. 421/Salem Parkway and U.S. 52. Many people living in the area take the […]
WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
Community holds prayer vigil for Wilkes County pastor; still alive in coma as of Saturday
MILLERS CREEK, N.C. — Smiles, laughter and songs filled the crowd of people outside Millers Creek Baptist Church Saturday morning. They were praying for the health of bible school teacher and pastor Ryan Marlow.Just a few days ago, they thought this might be the site of his funeral. "Today...
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
Tractor trailer crashes, trees down after heavy rainfall in the foothills
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The foothills have had a Labor Day full of heavy rain, causing several car crashes and trees to fall down. Highway patrol told Reporter Dave Faherty that they responded to several crashes along the foothills. Among those crashes was a tractor trailer hauling food that...
A Morganton Jail Can’t Hold Him
The day John Sevier escaped from jail in Morganton, there was no video to document how he did it. Here was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a man whose contribution helped turn the tide of the American Revolution, brought to Morganton for trial on a charge of treason. Everyone acknowledges that he arrived in chains. Few agree on how he left town.
‘Saved my life’: Man credits good Samaritans with his escape from Hickory house fire
HICKORY, N.C. — A Catawba County man is safe after a couple of good Samaritans made sure he escaped a fire early Monday morning. A couple happened to be driving by when they saw the flames coming out of the house in southeast Hickory. More than a dozen firefighters...
Driver in Northwest Blvd crash was under 16, attempting to avoid traffic stop, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen under the age of 16 was behind the wheel of a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital, the sheriff’s office says. On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, on […]
Wife says Wilkes County pastor she was told was dead, is still alive as of Thursday
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor emulated the story of his religion this week when his death certificate was supposedly redacted three days after he was declared dead. "I just wanted to give a quick unexpected update here," Megan Marlow began on a Facebook live, Wednesday evening.
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill
HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show.
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
New sculptures on display in Downtown Lenoir
Did you know that there are a dozen pieces of outdoor sculpture on display in Downtown Lenoir, and most of them are for sale? The rotating art collection is part of Tucker's Gallery, a partnership between the City of Lenoir and the Caldwell Arts Council. Local residents created Tucker's Gallery...
Two people shot, one bit by dog in reported domestic dispute
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot, a third person was attacked by a dog in a reported domestic dispute in Salisbury. The incident happened on Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., according to police. The location was a residence in the 1900 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd.
Yadkin County man convicted of first-degree murder will go free
A Yadkin County man sentenced to life for first-degree murder is about to be released from prison.
Marion Street Closings and Detours Posted for Annual Popcorn Festival!
The City of Marion is announcing that detours in the downtown Marion area will get underway at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7 to accommodate activities for the upcoming Marion Popcorn Festival, being held September 9-11. Streets will remain closed until the festival’s conclusion at midnight on Saturday and may remain closed into the early hours of Sunday morning for festival clean-up. Detours during the festival will occur for the following streets:
