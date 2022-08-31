ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Monday September 5, 2022

Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Bluefield, Bedford, Volney, Alderson, Hix,. Radford, Salem, Stuart, Flat Top, New Castle, Quinwood, Tazewell,. Clifton Forge, Martinsville, Roanoke, Hot Springs, Amherst,. Fincastle, Rocky Mount, Lewisburg, Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Sparta,. Dobson, Troutdale, Rainelle, Buena Vista, Pulaski, West Jefferson,. Duo, Yadkinville, Covington, Galax, Whitetop, Blacksburg, Floyd,. Boone,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman

For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
TROUTMAN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilkes County, NC
City
North Wilkesboro, NC
City
Ronda, NC
City
Elkin, NC
Wilkes County, NC
Government
City
Thurmond, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#County Town#Winery#Barbecue#Flowers And Plants#Camping#Last Updated#The High Country
focusnewspaper.com

A Morganton Jail Can’t Hold Him

The day John Sevier escaped from jail in Morganton, there was no video to document how he did it. Here was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a man whose contribution helped turn the tide of the American Revolution, brought to Morganton for trial on a charge of treason. Everyone acknowledges that he arrived in chains. Few agree on how he left town.
MORGANTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Travel
cbs17

‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill

HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
cityoflenoir.com

New sculptures on display in Downtown Lenoir

Did you know that there are a dozen pieces of outdoor sculpture on display in Downtown Lenoir, and most of them are for sale? The rotating art collection is part of Tucker's Gallery, a partnership between the City of Lenoir and the Caldwell Arts Council. Local residents created Tucker's Gallery...
LENOIR, NC
WBTV

Two people shot, one bit by dog in reported domestic dispute

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot, a third person was attacked by a dog in a reported domestic dispute in Salisbury. The incident happened on Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., according to police. The location was a residence in the 1900 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd.
SALISBURY, NC
iheart.com

Marion Street Closings and Detours Posted for Annual Popcorn Festival!

The City of Marion is announcing that detours in the downtown Marion area will get underway at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7 to accommodate activities for the upcoming Marion Popcorn Festival, being held September 9-11. Streets will remain closed until the festival’s conclusion at midnight on Saturday and may remain closed into the early hours of Sunday morning for festival clean-up. Detours during the festival will occur for the following streets:
MARION, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy