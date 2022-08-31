The Hawkeyes took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and led 5-3 through three quarters before adding two points in the final quarter to claim their first win of the season. Iowa had a 166-120 advantage in total offense in the game, senior Spencer Petras finished 11-of-25 for 109 yards. Sophomore Arland Bruce IV led the way receiving with five receptions for 68 yards and sophomore Gavin Williams had a team-high 72 yards on 24 carries.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO