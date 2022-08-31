Read full article on original website
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Matchup vs. Iowa State
1 – The Hawkeyes have won six straight games in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series against Iowa State – the longest streak in the series since winning 15 consecutive games from 1983-97. The Hawkeyes are outscoring the Cyclones, 175-98, during the six games. 2 – Iowa’s seven points...
Taylor Named B1G Special Teams Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior punter Tory Taylor has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office. Taylor played a key role for the...
Iowa Closes Out Fighting Irish Classic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Iowa men’s golf team moved up to 12th place to finish play at the Fighting Irish Classic on Monday afternoon. Senior Mac McClear continued to ascend the leaderboard, shooting 69 (-1) in the third round to finish one-under par (209) for the tournament.
Hawkeyes Through 2 Rounds at Fighting Irish Classic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Iowa men’s golf team teed off the season on Sunday at Warren Golf Course for the Fighting Irish Classic. Iowa is in 13th place heading into the final round. Senior Mac McClear leads the way at even par, bouncing back from...
Hawkeyes Stump SDSU in Season Opener
The Hawkeyes took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and led 5-3 through three quarters before adding two points in the final quarter to claim their first win of the season. Iowa had a 166-120 advantage in total offense in the game, senior Spencer Petras finished 11-of-25 for 109 yards. Sophomore Arland Bruce IV led the way receiving with five receptions for 68 yards and sophomore Gavin Williams had a team-high 72 yards on 24 carries.
Hawkeyes Fall to Huskies
BOULDER, Colo. — University of Iowa volleyball fell to No. 14 Washington, 3-0, Saturday afternoon at the CU Events Center in the PAC-12/Big Ten Challenge. This was the first match of the weekend for both the Hawkeyes and Huskies. Sophomore outside hitter Michelle Urquhart led the Hawkeyes in hitting...
