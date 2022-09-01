Read full article on original website
The Nebraska City News Press
Jean Yost
Jean Yost of Rock Port, Missouri died August 20, 2022 at Bryan East hospital in Lincoln Nebraska. She was 87. Jean was one of four children
The Nebraska City News Press
Ann M. Chaney
Ann M. Chaney, age 76, of Ann M. Chaney, age 76, of Nebraska City, NE passed Nebraska City, NE passed away on Sunday, July 24, away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Good Samaritan 2022 at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Auburn, Care Center in Auburn, NE. NE.
The Nebraska City News Press
Actor Bradley Whitford makes Nebraska City genealogical connection
Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye appeared...
The Nebraska City News Press
Community Calendar
First and third Mondays: NC City Council, Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers, 1518 Central Ave., 6 p.m. 402-873-5515. Every other Tuesday: Otoe County Board of Commissioners, Room 108, Otoe County Courthouse, 1021 Central Av., 8:30 a.m. 402-873-9505. First Wednesday: Nebraska City Planning Commission, Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers, 1518 Central...
The Nebraska City News Press
Consistency, medals point to success for Pioneer golf
Consistent team numbers and medal success marked the first three golf meets for the Nebraska City girls’ team for the 2022 season. The Pioneers opened the season with a meet at Beatrice on Aug. 23 and scored a 406 to finish third behind Omaha Duchesne, 331, and Beatrice, 362.
The Nebraska City News Press
Wildwood featured artist: Brandon Engel
A high school darkroom photography class put a camera in landscape photographer Brandon Engel’s hands “and I haven’t put down a camera since.”. Engel, who lives in Omaha, is a featured artist at the Wildwood Historic Center’s Art Barn. He said he most enjoys the unique places that his photography takes him.
The Nebraska City News Press
102nd Birthday
Helen Mordhorst will turn 102 on Sept. 8. All are encouraged to send her birthday cards. The address is 1800 14th Avenue, Nebraska City. (Ambassador Care Center).
The Nebraska City News Press
Quilts and thread crafts to be displayed at 2022 Heritage Needlework Guild’s Quilt and Needlework Show during AppleJack Festival
Be a part of the celebration of two lifetimes of quilting and needlework during the Heritage Needlework Guild’s Quilt and Needlework Show Sept. 16, 17 and 18 held in conjunction with the 2022 AppleJack Festival in Nebraska City. Amid the scores of quilts and needlework on display during this...
The Nebraska City News Press
$27 million contract awarded to repair Missouri River navigation structures
Midwest Construction Company of Nebraska City has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make repairs to river training structures on the Missouri River. The $27 million for the repair work comes from the BIL – Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation – and is expected to be...
The Nebraska City News Press
Pioneers grab two wins at Omaha South
Sofia Fulton Nebraska City scored two wins in action at the Omaha South softball tournament on Aug. 25 and 26. The Pioneers beat Omaha Bryan, 11-1, and topped Omaha Central, 10-3. Hit leaders against Omaha Bryan were Bianca Hoy, three hits including two doubles, Lexi Southard, two doubles; Emerson Becker,...
The Nebraska City News Press
Rotarty Club learns about Optavia weight management plan
The average American makes 200 food choices daily, and changing learned behaviors is a way to help control weight. Deborah Salansky, independent certified Optavia health coach, discussed the Optavia program during the Aug. 31 meeting of the Nebraska City Rotary Club. Salansky told the audience about her personal health journey, which includes being diagnosed with a form of arthritis and fibromyalgia about 30 years ago. She took pain medications regularly as part of her treatment plan, but was still in significant pain daily.
The Nebraska City News Press
KHN exhibition, ‘The passage verbatim,’ on display through Oct. 21
Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts presents ‘The passage verbatim’ by Jave Yoshimoto, which is on display through Oct. 21, with a Gallery Talk on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. in conjunction with KHN’s monthly Third Thursday Artist Talks, which take place from 5 to 7 p.m.
