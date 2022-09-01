Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura ScheelMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has OpenedGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Related
foodgressing.com
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall: Menus Highlights, September Dates
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall Edition returns September 16 – 25, 2022. Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 is the most edible time of the year, giving local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple (unless noted: excluding beverages, tax and gratuity) at a number of participating Valley restaurants.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ (Get Ready to Feel Full!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottsdale’s city motto, “The west’s most Western town” alludes to the vintage setting that makes you always think of cowboys and saloons. Famous for its year-round sun and pool season, plus cowboys and being referred to as one of the best places to play golf – Scottsdale is also known for its food.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Don't Skip This Appetizer at Pizzeria Virtù
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. Pizzeria Virtù...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)
Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Water Parks in Phoenix (Summer All Year Round!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Phoenix is renowned for having mild, sunny weather all year round. It also anchors a sprawling, multi-city metropolitan area known as the Valley of the Sun. It is majorly known for its wide variety of water parks. If you like spinning, flying, dropping, bumping, driving, riding, etc., then Phoenix is a city you need to visit.
KTAR.com
Fry’s Food Stores to open new store in north Phoenix next month
PHOENIX — Fry’s Food Stores announced Thursday a new grocery location will open next month in north Phoenix. The 109,000-square-foot building located east of Interstate 17 near Jomax Road is set to open on Oct. 5, according to a press release. The store will feature a Starbucks, Chompie’s,...
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend will see another homestand for the Diamondbacks and a plethora of music and comedy options in metro Phoenix. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.) Day: Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
7th annual Sept. 11 memorial Tower Challenge to take place in Glendale
PHOENIX — The seventh annual Sept. 11 Tower Challenge will be taking place in Glendale on Saturday for first responders, members of the military and supporters. The event will have 2,071 stairs for guests to climb in honor of those who lose their lives in the attacks on the Twin Towers.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Saboten Con 2022, Arizona's Biggest Anime Event
If you’ve spent the past year or two getting into anime, you’re not alone. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre and its numerous shows and movies is at an all-time high, thanks, in part, to COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, millions of peoplebinge-watched anime on various streaming services, causing its popularity to skyrocket. In fact, the anime industry raked in an estimated $24.80 billion last year, according to business consulting firm Grand View Research.
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Arizona
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
Phoenix New Times
These 3 New Taco Joints Are Now Open in Metro Phoenix
It's been a wonderful week for taco fans in the Valley, as three new restaurants specializing in topped tortillas have opened. One national chain brought its second location to metro Phoenix, and two independent joints have set up shop. Torchy's Tacos. 10625 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 125A. 480-712-4440. Famous Austin-born...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Annual Arizona Black Rodeo brings culture, history and fun to Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds packed WestWorld of Scottsdale on Friday night for what spectators and event organizers call the “hottest show on dirt!” The Arizona Black Rodeo was back in town and featured classic bull riding and barrel racing, but it also brought its own touch of history.
Historic cafés and restaurants to visit in Arizona
Whether you’re a tourist or a native, you’ll want to check out this list of historic cafés and restaurants that you need to visit in Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories
From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
arcadianews.com
What's Happening, Arcadia? September 2022
Three businesses will soon make the former Pet Club building on the southwest corner of 36th St. and Indian School their new home. Arcadia Tennis, Local Board Real Estate, and Look Lab (a skin/Botox company) will tentatively be opening their doors in November. Stay tuned for updates. Antique Gatherings, once...
oucampus.org
5751 N. 24th Place
Best Biltmore Rental in guard-gated Heights of Biltmore! - Terrific two bedroom, two bath townhome in Heights of Biltmore ready for new occupants now. Wood floors, vaulted ceiling in living room, quiet location. It's the Biltmore's Best! Private two car garage and located in a guard gated community. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Applicants must have minimum 625 FICO score and three times monthly rent for monthly gross income.
AZFamily
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
Comments / 0