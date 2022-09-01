Read full article on original website
Tioga County districts to kick off school year
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — School starts this week for districts in Tioga County. Some districts like Spencer-Van Etten and Owego-Apalachin begin classes on Wednesday. Other areas like Candor and Waverly start on Thursday. The county advises students stay up-to-date on their vaccinations.
Cardboard boats to set sail in Ithaca on Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — This coming weekend, homemade boats will hit the water in Tompkins County. The fourth annual Cardboard Boat Race is happening at the Ithaca Yacht Club. The race starts at 2:30 PM on Sunday, and the watercrafts will be on display beforehand. There’ll be food, drinks,...
Information sought in Ithaca shooting incident
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Ithaca. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 100 block of North Plain Street just after noon today. They learned an altercation allegedly took place between two men that resulted in one shooting at the other before fleeing in a vehicle. Authorities found spent shell casings at the scene. No victims have been located and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD.
Loaded handgun found after domestic dispute on Ithaca’s west end
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins SIREN alert was sent out early this morning cautioning residents to avoid the area of Cherry and Taber Street for police activity. Ithaca Police Officers responded to a third-party report of a domestic dispute near the 100 block of Cherry Street just after 3 a.m. Authorities attempted to interview the parties involved, at which time one appeared to be concealing something near his waist before fleeing on foot. A multi-agency search perimeter was set up. A K9 unit was able to locate a loaded handgun. The suspect was not located, and his name is not being released at this time. Police say charges related to the domestic incident and possession of the firearm are pending. Anyone with information they believe will aid the investigation is asked to contact IPD.
