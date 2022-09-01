ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins SIREN alert was sent out early this morning cautioning residents to avoid the area of Cherry and Taber Street for police activity. Ithaca Police Officers responded to a third-party report of a domestic dispute near the 100 block of Cherry Street just after 3 a.m. Authorities attempted to interview the parties involved, at which time one appeared to be concealing something near his waist before fleeing on foot. A multi-agency search perimeter was set up. A K9 unit was able to locate a loaded handgun. The suspect was not located, and his name is not being released at this time. Police say charges related to the domestic incident and possession of the firearm are pending. Anyone with information they believe will aid the investigation is asked to contact IPD.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO