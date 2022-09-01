Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
Boston Magazine
Where to Find Excellent Eggs Benedict around Boston
Duck confit, house-made hot sauce, cheddar biscuits, and more put dishes at these local go-tos in a league of their own. From avoiding the disaster of overcooked eggs to nailing the consistency (and flavor) of hollandaise sauce, even the most ambitious home chefs among us can struggle while making eggs Benedict. Perhaps that’s why we love ordering the tough-to-master dish at our favorite breakfast and brunch spots—each, like the eight restaurants you’ll discover below, with its own distinctive take on the savory classic.
WCVB
Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Confessions of an ‘Allston Christmas’ newbie
What I learned the hard way in my quest for discount household goods. Christmas came early this year. Three months and 24 days, in fact. Ask any college student in Boston, and you’ll learn the true meaning of the Boston holiday known as “Allston Christmas.” Every year around Sept. 1, the streets of Allston (and the rest of Boston) are overflowing with furniture, décor, and trash left behind by college students moving out of their leased apartments. For those who are starting their new leases on Sept. 1, this holiday provides the perfect opportunity for discount shopping.
mommypoppins.com
Free in September: Best Things To Do in Boston with Kids
With so many activities free in September, families can keep an eye on their budgets and still find plenty of things to do in Boston with kids. This month, Museum Day lets visitors get free admission to participating locations all over Massachusetts. Curious kids can touch a truck or even explore a plane. And September in Boston has free fairs and festivals all month long, including Riverfest in Somerville, the South Boston Street Festival, and the Boston Local Food Festival. Given all these free things to do in Boston in September, there's every reason to get out and have fun with the family! So read on for our picks for the top things to do in Boston with kids that are free in September.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Announces 5 Affordable Homeownership Opportunities At New Lowell St. Condos
WILMINGTON, MA — The new Rachel’s Village, located at 168 Lowell Street, is offering five affordable homeownership opportunities. Five 2-bedroom condos will be sold for $285,300. The application and additional details can be found HERE. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple...
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
newcivilengineer.com
Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier
This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts Residents
(MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo announced they will be hosting a discounted rate weekend for all Massachuetts residents and their guests! The family owned zoo stated on their website that "Massachusetts residents can enjoy $20 general admission for themselves and guests during MA weekend!"
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”
(BOSTON, MA) The Museum of Fine Arts is offering free admission on four different days allowing the public access to "the acclaimed portraits of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama." The newest exhibit at the Boston art museum is the seventh and final stop for The Obama Portraits National Tour.
iheart.com
Boston's Jehovah’s Witnesses Are Back Knocking On Doors After Two Years
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Jehovah’s Witnesses are back knocking on doors in Boston after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have been looking forward to the day that we could go back and talk our neighbors for several months now, so once we found out we were able to do that I was excited," Chibu Chikere, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses told WBZ's Suzanne Sausville.
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
WCVB
Massachusetts school warns students of drink-spiking at Boston area bars
BOSTON — Thousands of college students are returning to campuses across Massachusetts, and one Boston school is warning students about the recent increase in reports of spiked drinks at Boston area bars. The Emerson College police department sent the advisory to the Emerson community making people aware of the...
country1025.com
New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now
Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
Allston Christmas is back this year; Here’s what people are seeing on the streets as leases begin in Boston
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Boston. Not Christmas — Allston Christmas. Allston Christmas occurs every year on Sept. 1. It is the day where 70% of leases start in Boston, Roaming Boston wrote. On this “chaotic day,” thousands of students and other movers begin the process of moving into new residences in the city.
universalhub.com
Bold bicyclist braves Boston's big burrow
Like the job UHub is doing? Consider a contribution. Thanks!
‘Heroic’ neighbor saves mother, 2 children after Boston home went up in flames
BOSTON — Five adults and four kids were able to escape a heavy fire that tore through their Roslindale home early Saturday morning. Two Boston Firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries after the 3-alarm fire broke out on Delford Street just after midnight. A heroic neighbor jumped into action...
A little off the top: The Playwright transformation
To quote the great Rob Fitzharris of Roza Lyons fame, who sent us this photo, “A little off the top!” The top floor of the old Playwright building has been removed and soon the rest of the building will be gone too. We knew it was on the...
