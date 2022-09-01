ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Where to Find Excellent Eggs Benedict around Boston

Duck confit, house-made hot sauce, cheddar biscuits, and more put dishes at these local go-tos in a league of their own. From avoiding the disaster of overcooked eggs to nailing the consistency (and flavor) of hollandaise sauce, even the most ambitious home chefs among us can struggle while making eggs Benedict. Perhaps that’s why we love ordering the tough-to-master dish at our favorite breakfast and brunch spots—each, like the eight restaurants you’ll discover below, with its own distinctive take on the savory classic.
Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Confessions of an ‘Allston Christmas’ newbie

What I learned the hard way in my quest for discount household goods. Christmas came early this year. Three months and 24 days, in fact. Ask any college student in Boston, and you’ll learn the true meaning of the Boston holiday known as “Allston Christmas.” Every year around Sept. 1, the streets of Allston (and the rest of Boston) are overflowing with furniture, décor, and trash left behind by college students moving out of their leased apartments. For those who are starting their new leases on Sept. 1, this holiday provides the perfect opportunity for discount shopping.
Free in September: Best Things To Do in Boston with Kids

With so many activities free in September, families can keep an eye on their budgets and still find plenty of things to do in Boston with kids. This month, Museum Day lets visitors get free admission to participating locations all over Massachusetts. Curious kids can touch a truck or even explore a plane. And September in Boston has free fairs and festivals all month long, including Riverfest in Somerville, the South Boston Street Festival, and the Boston Local Food Festival. Given all these free things to do in Boston in September, there's every reason to get out and have fun with the family! So read on for our picks for the top things to do in Boston with kids that are free in September.
Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier

This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
Boston's Jehovah’s Witnesses Are Back Knocking On Doors After Two Years

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Jehovah’s Witnesses are back knocking on doors in Boston after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have been looking forward to the day that we could go back and talk our neighbors for several months now, so once we found out we were able to do that I was excited," Chibu Chikere, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses told WBZ's Suzanne Sausville.
Massachusetts school warns students of drink-spiking at Boston area bars

BOSTON — Thousands of college students are returning to campuses across Massachusetts, and one Boston school is warning students about the recent increase in reports of spiked drinks at Boston area bars. The Emerson College police department sent the advisory to the Emerson community making people aware of the...
New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now

Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
