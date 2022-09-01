Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Remember the Fox Run Mall’s Old Rival, the Newington Mall in New Hampshire?
Every morning on my way into work, I pass by a lighted sign I’ve seen from the highway since I was three years old: “JCPenney.” I take note of it every day because of the bittersweet feelings it brings. I think about how Newington, New Hampshire, used...
Did You Know There’s Only One Outback Steakhouse in New Hampshire?
If you are craving a bloomin' onion, well you may be surprised to find out there are not many Outback Steakhouses in New England. That is right, there are 10 locations in Massachusetts, 6 in Connecticut, and only one in New Hampshire (so if you are in Maine, you will have a bit of a drive since there are none around).
Summer Camp is Year-Round at This New Hampshire Restaurant
The memories of summer camp stick with us, whether they just happened or your nostalgia dates back a few years or decades. As summer comes to an end, here's a place where you can relive some of that fun all year long, even when there's snow on the ground. The aptly-named Camp restaurant in Meredith, New Hampshire, is of course located on Lake Winnipesaukee, because every good camp is on a lake.
newscentermaine.com
Shaw’s announces closure of its supermarket in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Shaw's is set to close its Scarborough location in October. The grocery store located at 417 Payne Road will begin by terminating its pharmacy operations by September 21, then focus on shutting down the rest of the store on or around October 8, 2022, according to Shaw’s spokesperson Teresa Edington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
WMTW
Scarborough Shaw's supermarket to close in early October
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Shaw's supermarket in Scarborough will soon shut its doors. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says the location at 417 Payne Road will close on Oct. 8, though Pharmacy operations will end on Sept. 21. "Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our...
NECN
House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers
The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
RELATED PEOPLE
WMTW
Former WMTW meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas sings national anthem at Sea Dogs game
Former WMTW meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas, who is now a meteorologist at our sister station WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire, sang the National Anthem before Saturday's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the Portland Sea Dogs in Manchester. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
Owner of frozen yogurt businesses in MA, NH charged for hiding camera in store bathroom
A New Hampshire man that is the franchise owner of several locations of Tutti Frutti in New Hampshire and Massachusetts was charged for allegedly placing a recording device in a store bathroom.
WCVB
Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wentworth-Douglass Nurses Thank Community for Pandemic Support
From the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when hospitals became filled with patients leaving them at near capacity many from both the community showed their appreciation to the staffs for their dedication and care. Cards and notes filled with words of appreciation for the care they received despite the...
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers
What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle accident
BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
After Hitting Speed Bumps, Maine’s First Costco Finally Approved to Open in Scarborough
After many speed bumps, Scarborough has approved the plans to build Maine's first Costco store at Scarborough Downs. In February, Costco proposed to open their first Maine location in Scarborough, and the planning board was pleased with Costco's proposal, saying that it "would set the bar" for other retailers looking to open in The Downs development.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
Police: Two deceased after fatal motorcycle crash in Bedford, N.H.
Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Bedford, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. According to Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski, members of the police and fire departments responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on South River Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0