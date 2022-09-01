ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, NH

Q97.9

Did You Know There’s Only One Outback Steakhouse in New Hampshire?

If you are craving a bloomin' onion, well you may be surprised to find out there are not many Outback Steakhouses in New England. That is right, there are 10 locations in Massachusetts, 6 in Connecticut, and only one in New Hampshire (so if you are in Maine, you will have a bit of a drive since there are none around).
SEABROOK, NH
94.3 WCYY

Summer Camp is Year-Round at This New Hampshire Restaurant

The memories of summer camp stick with us, whether they just happened or your nostalgia dates back a few years or decades. As summer comes to an end, here's a place where you can relive some of that fun all year long, even when there's snow on the ground. The aptly-named Camp restaurant in Meredith, New Hampshire, is of course located on Lake Winnipesaukee, because every good camp is on a lake.
MEREDITH, NH
newscentermaine.com

Shaw’s announces closure of its supermarket in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Shaw's is set to close its Scarborough location in October. The grocery store located at 417 Payne Road will begin by terminating its pharmacy operations by September 21, then focus on shutting down the rest of the store on or around October 8, 2022, according to Shaw’s spokesperson Teresa Edington.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Scarborough Shaw's supermarket to close in early October

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Shaw's supermarket in Scarborough will soon shut its doors. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says the location at 417 Payne Road will close on Oct. 8, though Pharmacy operations will end on Sept. 21. "Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NECN

House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers

The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
DERRY, NH
WCVB

Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
103.7 WCYY

Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers

What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
BELMONT, NH
WMUR.com

Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle accident

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
BEDFORD, NH
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
