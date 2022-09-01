ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Bostonians Say the Most Stunning Spots in New England Are in New Hampshire and Maine

New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
MAINE STATE
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Family Compound for Sale in Maine Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
TRAVEL
See These Amazing Images of Maine’s Beautiful & Historic Fire Towers Through the Years

I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
MAINE STATE
Responding to Snarky New York Columnist’s Atrocious Article on Maine

An op-ed was recently released by an author named, Cindy Adam's of the New York Post. It's titled, My summer vacation in 'polite,' 'friendly,' 'inexpensive' Maine. In this "article," Cindy spoke about how she is a world traveler and has visited many different cultures & places in our world including, Kabul, Kathmandu, Beirut, Siberia, the whole Caribbean, all Europe, Fiji, Samoa and more.
MAINE STATE
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
How Wet Will It Get? Labor Day Ends With Rain on NH Seacoast

The Labor Day holiday weekend comes to a wet and cool end with much needed rain as a stalled cold front sends rounds of precipitation across the Seacoast region. A light to moderate rain will be the focus of the forecast through Tuesday morning with some locally heavy downpours and thunderstorms, according to meteorologist Jerry Combs at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Maine Open Winery Day 2022 is Saturday September 10th

Bangor Uncorked is our cluster of radio stations party and it is Saturday October 15th at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Today is the last day to purchase the most inexpensive tickets. Prices go up tomorrow,. Okay with that being said, for those who can’t wait for that event, get...
BANGOR, ME
Rare shark species captured off RI coast by local filmmakers

Wildlife cinematographers encounter “phantom” sharks off the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Wildlife cinematographers Joe Romeiro and his wife, URI marine biologist and PhD student Lauren Romeiro, have documented rare video footage and still photographs of rare porbeagle sharks swimming off the coast of RI and Southeastern Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders

Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
MAINE STATE
Dozens of abused and neglected beagles arrive in Maine to find new homes

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Thousands of beagles who were abused neglected at a breeding facility in Virginia are on their way to finding new homes. “We’re really honored to play a part of these beagles final destination to our state to find them wonderful homes here," said Jeana Roth with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
MAINE STATE
