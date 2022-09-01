The upcoming Choptank Heritage Skipjack Race will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Hosted by the Dorchester Skipjack Committee, the parade of boats will begin at 9:00am lead by the Nathan of Dorchester. The race start is expected at 10:00am. Skipjacks from across the Chesapeake Bay can be viewed from Long Wharf, the Choptank Lighthouse and the City of Cambridge Marina. This is the best race for viewing these beautiful ladies.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO