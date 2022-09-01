Read full article on original website
Spy Minute: First Friday Celebrates Labor Day Weekend
Shops were open late; musicians sang in the street, and Labor Day weekend’s First Friday did not lack for a crowd who wanted to share the spirit of the long weekend. One striking aspect was discovering how many service organizations are available to Kent County residents, as evidenced by the many information tables and helpful volunteers.
Tame Your Monkey Mind with Minute Meditation Method
Have you tried meditation and found it too hard to sit still with so many thoughts rattling around your brain? Maybe you’d like to meditate but don’t know how to start. And possibly, you have questions: like, why meditate in the first place?. In this 3-week class, Minute...
CBEC Announces 2022 LIFE Adult Education Class
The Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) has finalized its plans for one of the area’s premier adult environmental education programs. Primarily located at CBEC’s Education building in Grasonville, Legacy Institute for the Environment (LIFE) is an environmental education program for Maryland adults offered by the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC). Through education and volunteerism, LIFE stewards learn about the environment of the Chesapeake Bay and share that knowledge to contribute continually to the protection of the environment for future generations.
Choptank Heritage Skipjack Race
The upcoming Choptank Heritage Skipjack Race will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Hosted by the Dorchester Skipjack Committee, the parade of boats will begin at 9:00am lead by the Nathan of Dorchester. The race start is expected at 10:00am. Skipjacks from across the Chesapeake Bay can be viewed from Long Wharf, the Choptank Lighthouse and the City of Cambridge Marina. This is the best race for viewing these beautiful ladies.
