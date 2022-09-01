Read full article on original website
Two wounded in shooting, home invasion in south Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were wounded in a shooting and home invasion early Monday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 81st and Yale around 5 a.m. The residents in the home told police that two people broke into the home and...
Broken Arrow man arrested on multiple counts of molestation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man has been arrested on five counts of Lewd Molestation and one count of Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child. On Saturday morning, Michael Burdett was arrested by Broken Arrow Police Department. According to OSCN, the alleged crimes occurred in a...
Police looking for driver of a blue truck that struck person in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on North Mingo early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the area of Pine and North Mingo just after 5 a.m. and discovered a person dead in the road, police said. Police said they found debris of a...
Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy
TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly holding woman against her will, assault
Authorities say they have arrested an Oklahoma man following a terrifying incident.
2 dead after head-on crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on crash on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Highway 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
Deputies, Federal Agents Find ‘Pipe Bomb’ In Payne County Home After Anonymous Tip
An anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department led local authorities and federal agents to a home where they found explosive materials and make-shift devices resembling a pipe bomb and grenade. On Tuesday, Payne County prosecutors charged Cade Wells, 19, with manufacturing an explosive, which carries a sentence up to...
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation
An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
$1 million Mega Millions lottery winner sold at Oklahoma convenience store
PRYOR, Okla. — Someone in Oklahoma will be a millionaire soon!. Oklahoma lottery officials posted on Facebook that a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Prime Stop Food N Fuel in Pryor. They said a winner named Barry claimed the prize Thursday from the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.
Pryor man claims $1 million Mega Millions ticket
Joy Hofmeister accepts governor race debate invitations; Stitt campaign working through debate requests
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister's campaign.
Oklahoma authorities trying to locate woman for questioning after man’s suspicious disappearance
Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public's help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man's suspicious disappearance.
