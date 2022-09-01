ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy

TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
KTUL

2 dead after head-on crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on crash on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Highway 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation

An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
