BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution will open for public visitation on Labor Day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visitors to the historic ship can walk around it and ask questions to the active-duty sailors aboard the vessel. These sailors will give “historic interpretations” on the ship’s three open decks each hour, according to the USS Constitution’s Public Affairs office.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO