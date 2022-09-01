Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
whdh.com
A Few PM Storms Sunday, Steady Rain Labor Day
7Weather- There will be a few late day storms Sunday, and then steady rain arrives on Labor Day. Warmer and more humid today ahead of the approaching cold front. Temperatures by mid-afternoon expected to be in the 80s generally west and northwest of Boston, while the Cape, Islands, and shoreline remain closer to 80 degrees for high temps.
whdh.com
Parts of Breakheart Reservation reopen Friday
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Breakheart Reservation in Saugus partially reopened Friday after closing due to wildfires at the end of August. Crews have battled multiple wildfires that flared up in the surrounding woods over the past few weeks. The reservation reopened Friday with signage and DCR staff on hand to...
whdh.com
Jet ski collision in Dorchester sends two to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two jet skis collided near Boston’s iconic gas tank Saturday. Police said that the two jet skis crashed into each other off of Malibu Beach in Dorchester. The two operators made it back to shore by the time police got there and were taken to...
whdh.com
Crews cleaning up after another ‘Allston Christmas’
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Works crews are cleaning up after another year of ‘Allston Christmas.’. The busy college move-in weekend traditionally leaves piles of mattresses, furniture, clothes, and all other types of discarded items from people moving out as leases end and begin on September 1. 2022 was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
City of Brockton confirms West Nile Virus in mosquito, schedules spraying
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say the city was notified Friday that a mosquito, which was trapped and tested, was found to have West Nile Virus. The insect was found in the Campello section on Brockton’s south side. Technicians with the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project will now spray...
whdh.com
Crews battle fire at home in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire in Medford Monday morning. Bright flames and smoke could be seen billowing from a home on Forest Street shortly before 6 a.m. The side of a home next door was melted by the heat of the flames. Firefighters have since gotten the...
whdh.com
A unique collection in Taunton shows off the art, history of beer cans
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man in Taunton has brewed up a unique collection over the years. Kevin Johnson started collecting beer cans as a hobby when he was 14 years old and hasn’t stopped since. His collection grew into the Beer Can Museum and Hall of Fame, a...
whdh.com
Deadly crash does damage in Melrose
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in front of a home in Melrose damaged a tree and other vehicles late Sunday night– and this is not the first similar accident in the area. ‘It’s just been a really hard thing to see again,” said Jenn O’Donnell, whose cars...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Two people dead after early morning shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning. Police said that two victims are dead from the shooting which happened in the area of Melbourne Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Another person was also shot. Witnesses said that the group was entering a...
whdh.com
Weymouth Food Pantry gets assist from local business after organization’s van immobilized by theft
WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with the Weymouth Food Pantry say the Molisse Realty Group donated use of a van for Saturday morning deliveries. The pantry says its own van is waiting on a part, after someone stole a catalytic converter from underneath the vehicle on Thursday, September 1. The...
whdh.com
USS Constitution opens to the public on Labor Day
BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution will open for public visitation on Labor Day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visitors to the historic ship can walk around it and ask questions to the active-duty sailors aboard the vessel. These sailors will give “historic interpretations” on the ship’s three open decks each hour, according to the USS Constitution’s Public Affairs office.
whdh.com
Orange Line track work nearly halfway done, MBTA says
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Halfway into the monthlong Orange Line shutdown, the scheduled round-the-clock track work is now almost halfway done too, according to the MBTA. The track replacement work is 49% complete, 44% of the rail replacement is done, or 62,000 linear feet, as well as 84% of special track renewal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Demonstrators protest LIV Golf event in Bolton
LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Activists protested against a Saudi-backed golf league at the Bolton Fairgrounds in response to the LIV Golf event at nearby International Golf Club in throughout the weekend. Demonstrators said the league is being used as “sports-washing” by the Saudi regime to distract from the country’s humanitarian...
whdh.com
Teen street race leads to rollover crash in New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an alleged street race between two teens ended with a rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road. The two vehicles collided, sending one,...
whdh.com
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
whdh.com
Neighbor saves family from house fire in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A quick-thinking neighbor saved a mother and two children from a fire in Roslindale Friday night. The family was trapped on the second floor of the two-family home on Delford Street before neighbor Clifford Saint-Jean used a mattress to assist them in escaping out of a window.
whdh.com
Two cars heavily damaged after alleged street racing crash in New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two vehicles that were heavily damaged after crashing during an alleged street race in New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road in Hudson. The two vehicles collided, sending...
whdh.com
Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
whdh.com
Police investigate suspicious death in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of the walking trail near Nutts Pond in Manchester, NH, said the Attorney General’s Office. Police said there is a “significant police presence” and ask people to stay away from the area, but said there is no threat to the public.
whdh.com
DA: Teen arrested for assault on Orange Line bus driver after returning to scene for backpack he left behind
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a 15-year-old is facing charges in connection with the attack, which left a 65-year-old driver in need of medical attention after the assault at Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain.
Comments / 0