Iowa DNR seeks comments on ‘bottle bill’
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules in Iowa’s Administrative Code, a news release says.
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa
Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
Grant available for rural Iowa fire departments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Grant money is available for Iowa’s rural fire departments to help battle wildfires. Iowa DNR says the Fire Program grant provides 50% reimbursement for wildland fire equipment with a maximum reimbursement grant of $4500 per department. Applications are due on October 15th. The Iowa DNR says the information was mailed out, but the application for the grant can be found on their website at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fire-Prevention/Fire-Protection-Prevention?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
More crops may be needed, but so are buyers, Iowa panelists say
AMES — Iowa farmers should be on the lookout for new crops to grow, especially as a changing climate threatens to impact those crops, agriculture scientists said Friday at Iowa State University during a roundtable discussion that included U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. However, the farmer on the panel noted...
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Gov. Reynolds Helps Farmers With Harvest Proclamation
As I was driving back to Eastern Iowa, one thing I noticed was how much further along the corn was. While that was a result of some places getting in the fields earlier, the drought is also playing a big role in this. On this drive, I didn’t expect to...
Judge dismisses official's lawsuit against Iowa governor
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former state agency director who claimed Gov. Kim Reynolds fired him after he objected to her diverting federal Medicaid money to pay a member of her staff. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven filed the lawsuit against Reynolds in June 2021, two years after she fired him. In his lawsuit, Foxhoven contended he was fired because he refused to engage in illegal Medicaid fraud. Reynolds denied she did anything wrong, but she refused to say why she fired Foxhoven, apart from stating she chose to go in another direction. Later, she added that Foxhoven’s dismissal was partly related to patient deaths at the Glenwood Resource Center, where Iowans with severe disabilities are treated. In August 2019 Foxhoven sought $2 million in damages from the State Appeal Board, which considers legal claims against the state. He filed the lawsuit after the board denied his claim.
Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs South Dakota State
Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photographer and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior majoring in cinematic...
Family sues state of Iowa in connection to son's death at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — A little more than a year ago, 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo drowned in the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park. Now, his parents are taking legal action against the state of Iowa. The news comes after his mother and father previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against...
Czech festival in Iowa to celebrate 100 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church will celebrate a century of its popular festival Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with the return of Czech Goulash Day. Czech Goulash Day, celebrated in various forms since 1922, features its namesake goulash – what some might consider a beef and vegetable stew — and kolaches, a fruit-filled traditional Czech pastry.
Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population
The largest concentrations of pheasants in the state are in northwest Iowa. The smallest are in the southwest.
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
Isolated/scattered stronger storms this evening
DES MOINES, Iowa — We're keeping our eye on the potential for a few more storms Friday evening across parts of Iowa. The main driver will be a cold front coming into northwest Iowa late today. A few thunderstorms will try to form ahead of this boundary early this evening, then travel southeast into central Iowa tonight.
Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday
Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
La Nina Keeping Iowa’s Weather Warm
(Webster City, IA) — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall in Iowa as well, with an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September, October, and November. La Nina is a cold sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts where storm tracks set up over the United States. Glisan says it could hang around through winter, which would mean warmer temperatures across the southern U-S and colder ones across the north – with Iowa stuck right in the middle.
