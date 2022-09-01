ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Police arrest suspect in connection with Hemet homicide investigation

The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor. The Hemet Public […]
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store

A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Viejo, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte

El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Man dies after being stabbed in broad daylight in Baldwin Park

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a man in Baldwin Park. The incident in the 14000 block of Ramona Boulevard was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday. It was then that authorities responded and located a 55-year-old Hispanic man who had been stabbed multiple times. Deputies described that there were stab wounds to his head, neck and torso. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. His name has not yet been released.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
BALDWIN PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cancun#Convenience Store#Police#Violent Crime#Rancho Viejo Avenue
crimevoice.com

Santa Ana gang Member Arrested for Murder of 20-year-old Man

A convicted felon and gang member was arrested after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on a sidewalk in Santa Ana. The suspect, a 24-year-old Edgar Martinez, was identified with the use of surveillance video that captured the incident. The shooting took place shortly before...
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident

No one was injured after a barricaded suspect incident Saturday in Coachella, according to Riverside County Sheriff's deputies. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury hit-and-run crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets. One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene after refusing to give their information. Deputies The post No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park

Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
ESCONDIDO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen runs away from home after family argument

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo Saturday of a 14-year- old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her family in Lancaster. Ashley Nayeli Garcia Gudiel, who also is known as Ashley Nayeli Betzaida, was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 44000 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID one of two men stabbed to death in South LA

LOS ANGELES – One of the two men who were stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Sunday. The coroner’s office said Hosie Jackson was a 63-year-old Los Angeles resident. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 77th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

8-year-old boy hit by truck in Orange County taken off life support, parents say

An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death

(CNS) – A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy