FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest suspect in connection with Hemet homicide investigation
The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor. The Hemet Public […]
2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say
Officers found one male juvenile was in possession of a loaded, unserialized Polymer 80 firearm and another male juvenile had a loaded, unregistered Glock handgun, police said. The post 2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
Man shot in Wrigley neighborhood walks into hospital
The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones. The post Man shot in Wrigley neighborhood walks into hospital appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte
El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
Man dies after being stabbed in broad daylight in Baldwin Park
Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a man in Baldwin Park. The incident in the 14000 block of Ramona Boulevard was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday. It was then that authorities responded and located a 55-year-old Hispanic man who had been stabbed multiple times. Deputies described that there were stab wounds to his head, neck and torso. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. His name has not yet been released.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends with shots fired
A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was dragged by a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Saturday, authorities said. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies stopped a red pickup truck in the area of Dodd Street and 48 Street and ordered the driver to get out of the car. “The driver […]
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen in South LA
21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos at a party in South LA.
crimevoice.com
Santa Ana gang Member Arrested for Murder of 20-year-old Man
A convicted felon and gang member was arrested after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on a sidewalk in Santa Ana. The suspect, a 24-year-old Edgar Martinez, was identified with the use of surveillance video that captured the incident. The shooting took place shortly before...
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police arrested a domestic violence suspect who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend
On Friday, 9/2/22, at about 12:19 a.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to an Anaheim area hospital to investigate a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived at the hospital where they contacted a 30-year-old female victim suffering from various physical injuries. The victim identified her boyfriend, 35-year-old Gonzalo Dominguez,...
Fontana Herald News
Deputy is injured in incident; suspect is arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon
A suspect was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in which a deputy was injured in Jurupa Valley on Sept. 3, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. At about 5:24 p.m., deputies from the Jurupa Valley Station Special Enforcement Team conducted a...
No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident
No one was injured after a barricaded suspect incident Saturday in Coachella, according to Riverside County Sheriff's deputies. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury hit-and-run crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets. One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene after refusing to give their information. Deputies The post No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident appeared first on KESQ.
Man with gun shot, killed by deputies in South L.A. area: LASD
Deputies opened fire on a man who was allegedly armed with a gun in the Gramercy Park neighborhood Friday night. A caller reported a person with a gun in the 1800 block of West 108th Street in the unincorporated South Los Angeles area around 11:39 p.m. Arriving deputies said they were approached by an armed […]
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
2urbangirls.com
Teen runs away from home after family argument
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo Saturday of a 14-year- old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her family in Lancaster. Ashley Nayeli Garcia Gudiel, who also is known as Ashley Nayeli Betzaida, was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 44000 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men stabbed to death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – One of the two men who were stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Sunday. The coroner’s office said Hosie Jackson was a 63-year-old Los Angeles resident. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 77th...
Huntington Beach jewelry store owner shoots at intruders who tried to rob store, police say
The Huntington Beach Police Department says two armed men smashed their way into the business and tried holding up the owner. The owner, however, was also armed and shot at the suspects in self-defense.
foxla.com
8-year-old boy hit by truck in Orange County taken off life support, parents say
An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death
(CNS) – A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
2 shot, wounded after being followed home from recording studio and robbed in North Hollywood: Police
Two men were robbed and shot in North Hollywood late Thursday in what the Los Angeles Police Department believes is another follow-home robbery. The men were each shot numerous times by at least one robber at around 11:55 p.m. when they pulled into a driveway in the 11100 block of Califa Street, police said in […]
