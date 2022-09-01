The Great American Recipe winner Silvia Martinez invites the public to join her in Morro Bay for potluck, cookbook signing

Read full article on original website
Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. partnered to offer a free family swim day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center Saturday. The post Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
People are beating the heat at Avila Beach on Labor Day weekend
Locals and tourists are beating the California heatwave at Avila Beach this Labor Day weekend. The post People are beating the heat at Avila Beach on Labor Day weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pinedorado Parade returns to Cambria — to the delight of heat-fleeing crowds
See photos from today’s festivities in Cambria.
travellemming.com
17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)
Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria
The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need. The post Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
worldatlas.com
10 Best West Coast Beach Towns
The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
SLO County farm has one of the best pumpkin patches in the nation, Yelp says
The farm grows more than 60 varieties of pumpkins.
New film festival coming to Central Coast
– The first ever Central Coast Entertainment Expo will bring together the film and entertainment community Nov. 4 – 5, at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. This event is for local filmmakers looking to take their films to the next level, of for those...
If those walls could talk! Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's beloved California central coast estate is back on the market for $2.85million
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's central coast estate is back on the market for $2.85million. The 44-acre estate called Freedom Farms resides off North Ryan Road in Creston, California - north of Los Angeles - and has been in her son Todd Fisher's sole possession since their deaths in 2016.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside
Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County
The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
SLO County air-racing pilot killed in Kern County crash
An avid flyer, Sherman Smoot was born in San Luis Obispo and was past president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
Heat wave puts Santa Maria Air Tanker Base on heightened alert
With temperatures are on the rise around the Central Coast, as well as throughout the state, it has put the Santa Maria Air Tanker Base on high alert. The post Heat wave puts Santa Maria Air Tanker Base on heightened alert appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Temperature records could fall in Santa Maria, Lompoc as heat wave hits inland areas
Although Santa Maria and Lompoc will be spared the blistering heat that will cook inland valleys and mountains, temperature records in the two cities could still fall on Saturday, a local forecaster said. Cuyama Valley is also a target for several days of record-setting temperatures, based on the forecast highs.
Courthouse News Service
Once vanished, the Pismo clam is back — and Pismo Beach is thrilled
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (CN) — In a 1957 Merrie Melodies cartoon, a feverishly tunneling Bugs Bunny bursts through the soil, raises his arms, and gleefully announces, “Well, here we are — Pismo Beach and all the clams we can eat!”. While that episode has long provided a...
New store finally filling the old Applebee’s spot at SLO Promenade
Subscriber Exclusive: Here’s what will open in the space that’s been vacant since 2017.
108 degrees and higher: Here’s a look at the heat wave’s forecast for Paso Robles
Check out the record highs for the next seven days as they stand right now.
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Morro Bay the week of Aug. 21
In total, 7 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last three weeks in the week of August 21, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $644.
National Motor Fest returns to the Madonna Inn
The biggest motor show in all of San Luis Obispo County is taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madonna Inn.
