Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW Star Says Goodbye To Fans And Company At All Out
That might be it? Wrestlers have a strange history of getting out of anything in one way or another. It might be leaving the business entirely or just a promotion, but there can be some very odd situations when it comes to someone leaving. You might not even know when someone is on their way out without some kind of a hint, and we might have gotten one of those this weekend.
wrestlingrumors.net
What A Pair: Former WWE Champion Makes Surprise Return To Rescue Happy Corbin
That could be a different way to go. There have been very few wrestlers who have gone on a roller coaster like Happy Corbin over the last few years. After his life fell apart due to a losing streak and losing his money, Corbin gambled his way back up to success, only to start losing all over again. Now someone has an idea of how to fix things up and it happens to be a Hall Of Famer.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Big Finish: Major Return With World Title Implications Closes AEW All Out
There’s the big one. AEW has been around for a few years now and has developed some reputations in that time. One of the most positive has been about their pay per views, which often include some major events taking place, normally at the end of the show. That was the case again this weekend at All Out, as a huge return went down to wrap up the very eventful night.
wrestlingrumors.net
Playing The Game: Triple H Takes Shot At AEW: “They Beat Our Developmental System.”
I’d call that a burn. Back in 2019, AEW began operations and has since become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the United States if not the entire world. That is the kind of rise that you do not see take place very often, if ever at all. They also won the Wednesday Night Wars against NXT, but a lot of things have changed since then. Now possibly the most powerful person in WWE has something to say about what AEW did.
NFL・
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Results
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. This is a themed show as we have some unification matches between the NXT and NXT UK Champions. NXT UK is no more and things are wrapping up with this show. That means the card is looking stacked and we should be in for some good stuff. The main event of Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate for both singles titles should be great. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Done: Surprise Turn Brings Stable To An Abrupt End
The family is done. There have been a lot of stables throughout WWE history and some of them have been quite the success. It makes sense for WWE to keep pumping them out and see what they can put together, as you neve rknow when something might work. Now though, a stable seems to have been broken up in a big way, as titles were lost as a result of the split.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Last Rodeo: Mickie James Recreates Classic Storyline To End Her Career
Well it worked for Flair. Women’s wrestling has come a long way in the last few years but that might not have been possible without the efforts of some of the legends that came before this generation. There were a lot of women who put in some serious work to get this far and some of them are still around today. Now though, one of them seems ready to hang it up, but she has something to do first.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW All Out 2022 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
For the first time in a good while, we are getting a full scale AEW pay per view rather than AEW and some other promotion mixing together to make a big special. As tends to be the case on AEW pay per views, the card is absolutely loaded, even to the point of being WAY too big. There are fifteen matches between the Zero Hour (better than Buy In) show and the main card, all of which are absolutely necessary. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
REVIEW: Worlds Collide 2020: Walter SMASH
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
wrestlingrumors.net
Guest Star: Released WWE Star Returns To Company For Short Stint
He’s a different generation. Over the last few years, WWE has released all kinds of wrestlers, ranging from low level developmental stars up to former World Champions. That is the kind of shakeup that you do not see in any promotion very often and it is not exactly great for WWE. Some of those wrestlers have come back though and now another is getting at least a short term gig.
wrestlingrumors.net
CM Punk Threw Punches At The Young Bucks Following All Out Media Scrum
That’s not good for anyone. According to a report from Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN Boxing, there was an altercation between CM Punk and The Young Bucks following the Media Scrum from AEW’s All Out this past weekend. The report states that The Bucks confronted Punk about his comments...
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Gone: Multiple Titles Retired At NXT Worlds Collide
And so, they end. There have been a lot of titles throughout WWE’s history and they have led to all kinds of championship matches over the years. Some of them are among the more famous titles in wrestling, though not all of them last forever. Sometimes you see a few of them eliminated and that was the case this weekend, as three titles went away for good via some unification matches.
wrestlingrumors.net
Funny Video: Roman Reigns Trolls Reporter At WWE Clash At The Castle Press Conference
The man asked a question. There are certain people in wrestling who become as bigger than anything else going on around them. As a result, they are treated differently and that is going to result in some weird situations from time to time. A wrestler might react to something in an odd way and that was what happened this week at a bit of a special event for WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
SmackDown Results – September 2, 2022
We’re on a rare taped show this week as the roster has already head over to Wales for tomorrow’s Clash At The Castle. This week is focused on Roman Reigns reaching two years as Universal Champion and that means we are likely to see Drew McIntyre pop up too. Other than that, there is a chance we could see something else added to the card, as there are only six matches so far. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Double Ouch: Two AEW All Out Injury Reports
It’s a rough sports. There are all kinds of injuries that can take place on a wrestling show and you never know when someone is going to get hurt. One of the worst things that you can see is someone get hurt in the middle of a match, but there are other times when you might not notice that someone is injured. It seems that both were the case at a major event over the weekend.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW All Out 2022 Results
It’s time for the big night and in this show’s case, that means really big, as we have a whopping fifteen matches on the card. That alone is going to make this a busy night, but the question becomes what happens in the main event. CM Punk is challenging Jon Moxley despite having a bad foot as of last week. This could go in a few ways, and I’m not sure how well it is going to wind up. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: CM Punk EXPLODES After All Out, Blasts Several AEW Stars In Lengthy Rant
He has a history of this. Back on June 27, 2011, CM Punk entered into wrestling history by giving his infamous Pipebomb promo. The now legendary worked shoot speech saw Punk ranting and exploding about all kinds of problems he had with WWE and how he had been treated. It made Punk’s reputation as someone willing to speak his mind and now that has happened again in a different way.
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s More Complicated: Additional Details On Malakai Black’s AEW Status
More to it. One of the biggest and most interesting stories of the week is Malakai Black reportedly being unhappy with his place in AEW. While there have been mixed accounts of where Black is with AEW, there is the question of what Black is doing and what might be going on. We now know a bit more about the situation, but there is still a major detail missing.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Clash At The Castle Results
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Long Awaited Turn Takes Place At WWE Clash At The Castle
It took long enough. There are times in wrestling where you can see the storyline twist coming from a mile away and that is not a bad thing. It can be nice to know where the story is going and then go in that direction anyway, as not every twist needs to be a surprise. That was the case this week, following a very long path to get us to anything happening.
