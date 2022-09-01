ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

K99

Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?

Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus

Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
BOULDER, CO
K99

A Cow Is One of the Best Things to Come to Downtown Loveland

When it comes to art, Loveland does seem to have that covered; mostly with sculptures. But this mural of a cow has captured the hearts of Downtown. There's been a lot of development in the Downtown Loveland area over the last few years. Comet Chicken has come to town, a new brewery/restaurant has opened, and Tom Davis Saloon is rocking the corner of 5th and Cleveland. It's in this area that this new cow 'grazes.'
LOVELAND, CO
K99

Help Santa Cops of Larimer County Find a New Home

Santa Cops of Larimer County is in search of a new home, and they want your help. Previously located at the Outlets in Loveland, Santa Cops had 5,300 square feet for their vast inventory. However, since the Outlets at Loveland closed, they have been in search of a new space.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
K99

This Nearby Hike Provides Some Of The Best Views In Colorado

There is no shortage of beautiful hikes and scenery in Northern Colorado. There are so many different types of hikes with different scenery for all kinds of skill levels and recently I did one with my 7 year old that gave us some of the best views we've ever had and, it was less than an hour away from Downtown Windsor.
BELLVUE, CO
94.3 The X

New Car Wash in Loveland Taking Over Longtime Restaurant Space

A lot of Lovelanders will be saying, "Why didn't they just keep the car wash that was next door?" Along Highway 34 in Loveland, a spot will go from food, to suds. The last thing anybody wants to see, especially at a prime location in Loveland, is for a space to sit empty. It looks like, soon, that will no longer be the case with this spot. A spot that has been the location of only two restaurants over the last 50 years.
LOVELAND, CO
K99

Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September

It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
LOVELAND, CO
K99

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

