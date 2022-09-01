Read full article on original website
CooperSmith’s Poolside Location In Old Town Fort Collins To Close This Month
Another one bites the dust - this time, a long-time Old Town Fort Collins staple. After nearly three decades in business, CooperSmith's in Old Town Fort Collins will be saying goodbye to its Poolside location at the end of September. Located in the heart of Old Town Square, Coopersmith's Poolside...
Broadway’s Best Shows Coming to Colorado in 2023 and 2024
Get ready, the best shows to be found on Broadway in New York will make their way to Colorado in 2023 and 2024. You won't have to travel far when the best of the best make their way to the Centennial State. The 2023-24 lineup coming to Colorado reads as...
Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?
Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus
Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
A Cow Is One of the Best Things to Come to Downtown Loveland
When it comes to art, Loveland does seem to have that covered; mostly with sculptures. But this mural of a cow has captured the hearts of Downtown. There's been a lot of development in the Downtown Loveland area over the last few years. Comet Chicken has come to town, a new brewery/restaurant has opened, and Tom Davis Saloon is rocking the corner of 5th and Cleveland. It's in this area that this new cow 'grazes.'
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Help Santa Cops of Larimer County Find a New Home
Santa Cops of Larimer County is in search of a new home, and they want your help. Previously located at the Outlets in Loveland, Santa Cops had 5,300 square feet for their vast inventory. However, since the Outlets at Loveland closed, they have been in search of a new space.
Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado Next Month. It Looks Awesome
Collectors from all over Colorado are getting ready for one of the biggest collector events of the fall. Collect-A-Con is coming to Colorado next month and it looks like an event we're not going to want to miss. Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado In October. I think just about every...
This Nearby Hike Provides Some Of The Best Views In Colorado
There is no shortage of beautiful hikes and scenery in Northern Colorado. There are so many different types of hikes with different scenery for all kinds of skill levels and recently I did one with my 7 year old that gave us some of the best views we've ever had and, it was less than an hour away from Downtown Windsor.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
Fort Collins Man Posts Free Couch on Facebook in a Hilarious Way
At one time or another, you will have an item in your life that you want to just get rid of. It also could be that your significant other hates that item and wants it gone too, or you may be sleeping on the couch. One Fort Collins man won't...
Denver woman dies after 900-foot fall from Capitol Peak near Aspen
Pitkin County officials said a Denver woman died after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak Saturday morning.
Denver metro's affordable housing roommate program searching for participants
Sunshine Home Share Colorado, a nonprofit organization that helps connect senior homeowners with renters searching for an affordable place to live is searching for more participants.
3 of the Best Reasons to See ‘Jaws’ in Fort Collins For Only $3 on September 3
Forget that you can see the movie for only $3 on September 3, 2022, National Cinema Day. Sure, that's a good reason, but we have a short, awesome list, that'll put you in a seat, for sure. Steven Spielberg released one of the best horror/thrillers to hit the big screen...
New Car Wash in Loveland Taking Over Longtime Restaurant Space
A lot of Lovelanders will be saying, "Why didn't they just keep the car wash that was next door?" Along Highway 34 in Loveland, a spot will go from food, to suds. The last thing anybody wants to see, especially at a prime location in Loveland, is for a space to sit empty. It looks like, soon, that will no longer be the case with this spot. A spot that has been the location of only two restaurants over the last 50 years.
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for help
A resident of Quality Inn, which has housed homeless people two years, explains she is 83.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several homeless residents of Quality Inn hotel on Zuni Street say they have nowhere to go now that the city is kicking them out.
9News
Colorado housing market: Advice for buyers and sellers heading into fall
Priced out home buyers in Denver are finding a window of opportunity as we head to fall. Real estate expert Lane Lyon has some advice for people on the fence.
Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September
It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
Thousands of Xcel customers locked out of thermostats during 'energy emergency'
When thousands of Xcel customers in Colorado tried adjusting their thermostats Tuesday, they learned they had no control over the temperatures in their own homes.
Get Your Free Bundt Cake At Colorado’s Nothing Bundt Cakes Locations This Week
I don't know about you, but I'd do (almost) anything for some free food - especially when said free food comes in the form of a bundt cake. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be celebrating its 25th anniversary by gifting its loyal customers with free bundt cakes.
