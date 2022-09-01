ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football: Where to draft Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

By John Holler
 4 days ago
The footnote on the career of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was whether or not he got a ring from the Rams for not being their quarterback the year they won the Super Bowl. Goff is more of a game manager than a game-changer and he is a below-average quarterback by just about any measure when he doesn’t have a lot of weapons at his disposal.

Below, we look at Jared Goffs‘s 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Game manager isn’t an insult — in his last four years with the Rams his record as a starter was 42-20. He didn’t make the huge mistake that forced him to take chances. The move to Detroit changed that.

What made Matthew Stafford a favorite among fantasy owners was that the Lions defense was so heinous the team would routinely be double digits down at halftime and had to come out slinging against prevent defenses. The Lions are still a brutal franchise, but they aren’t Houston Texans/Jacksonville Jaguars/New York Jets brutal and Goff isn’t piling up the garbage points Stafford feasted on.

Jared Goff’s ADP: 152.32

As the 24th-ranked quarterback by ADP, you would have to be in a 12-player league and already have Josh Allen tier starter for this to make sense or be in a 2QB league. His value, as small as it is, comes in those rare balloon leagues of 16, 18 or 20 player where it’s fantasy football microbiology — 2 or 3 key injuries kill your team for the season.

He currently heads up a small run in the 16th round, behind Baker Mayfield (Carolina Panthers) at 146.26 and ahead of Daniel Jones (New York Giants) at 153.35, Carson Wentz (Washington Commanders) at 154.26 and Davis Mills (Houston Texans) at 159.41.

Jared Goff’s 2021 stats

Games: 14

Passing yards: 3,245

Completions | attempts: 332 | 494

Passing touchdowns: 19

Interceptions: 8

Carries | rushing yards: 17 | 87

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Where should you draft Goff?

The short answer, sadly, is you don’t.

“Sunshine” fell into a perfect landing spot with the Rams in 2016. After losing all 7 of his starts as a rookie, he learned how to move the chains, string together long drives and not throw the “stupid” passes.

His success wasn’t because of his acumen as a passer. It was based on good receivers, Todd Gurley in the run game and a defense led by DT Aaron Donald that got really good in a hurry when the organization started spending lavishly for a 1- or 2-year window to win a title before the salary cap bit them hard.

He is being asked to carry the offense in Detroit. RB D’Andre Swift will be the focal point, but Goff will have to press the issue more. The fact he had just 42 TD passes in his final two seasons with the Rams (31 games) speaks to why the organization identified the weakness and got rid of it. Pass on Goff.

