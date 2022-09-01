ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Back 4 MAC teams in Week 1: Mid-American Conference's best bets

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JV7y5_0he0VX1r00

All 12 Mid-American Conference teams open their seasons this weekend. Some of the MACtion will be in mismatch games and some of the programs will be home in winnable affairs. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the MAC’s Week 1 slate, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Kent State Golden Flashes look to defend their East Division title, while the Northern Illinois Huskies aim for a second consecutive West crown. After both teams went 6-2 in conference play, the two met for the MAC Championship with NIU coming out on top 41-23.

: AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

MAC best bets for Week 1

– All games listed are Saturday and ET

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 6:34 a.m. ET.

Bowling Green (+22.5, -108) at UCLA – 2:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

The Falcons and Bruins tangle for the first time in school history.

Bowling Green pulled off a 14-10 upset win at Minnesota last season, toppling a Power 5 team. Can the Falcons do it again? This time in the Rose Bowl? It’s doubtful, although this Falcons team is expected to be much better than the 2021 version.

Falcons QB Matt McDonald is experienced, and he has a solid pair of receivers, as well as a tight end who is getting better. McDonald and the BGSU offense could surprise against a UCLA pass D, which struggled allowing the big play in 2021. Plus, the Falcons offense is versatile, with RB Terion Stewart returning to the backfield.

UCLA returns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and he looks to remain on his upward trajectory. Chip Kelly’s team lost TE Greg Dulcich and WR Kyle Philips to the NFL Draft, so that will hurt.

Will Bowling Green pull off the upset to open the season? The answer is no. But this is a team which should easily keep it within 3 touchdowns. BACK BOWLING GREEN +22.5 (-108).

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

FAU (-3.5, -112) at Ohio – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Owls (1-0) and Bobcats meet for the first time.

FAU looked awfully impressive last week in a 43-13 undressing of Charlotte in Boca Raton. The Owls piled up 218 yards on the ground and another 264 through the air. The kicking game was sound, too. QB N’Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards and a score, while also rushing for another TD, and RB Larry McCammon III rumbled for 118 yards and a touchdown in a well-balanced attack.

Ohio begins its second season under the direction of coach Tim Albin. The Bobcats stumbled to a 3-9 record last season. The good news is that QB Kurtis Rourke returns, but all-everything RB De’Montre Tuggle is gone, and those are huge shoes to fill.

Meanwhile, FAU will look to carve up an Ohio defense, which ranked 7th in the MAC against the run in 2021, while ranking near the basement in pass efficiency defense. FAU -3.5 (-112) is the way to go.

Miami-Ohio (+16.5, -110) at Kentucky – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The RedHawks are considered the favorites to win the MAC East, but that’s still a far cry from being a team capable of knocking off an SEC foe. This is the 14th meeting between the programs with Kentucky holding an 8-4-1 series edge.

The Wildcats finished 10-3 last season – capped by a 20-17 win against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl – behind an offense that rolled up 32.3 points per game in 2021. Sure, QB Will Levis is back but he made a lot of miscues last season. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen left UK for a job with the Super Bowl champ Los Angeles Rams. The Wildcats have to fill 3 vacant spots on the offensive line, while finding someone to pick up the slack with WR Wan’Dale Robinson now in the NFL, too.

Kentucky will rely heavily on defense early on, but Miami could move the ball with proven QB Brett Gabbert and an experienced O-line. Plus, it has a solid stable of backs and WRs Mac Hippenhammer and Jalen Walker.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Miami play Kentucky tough, well into the second half, keeping it within 2 TDs. BANK ON MIAMI-OHIO +16.5 (-110) to cash a winning ticket.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Kent State (+22.5, -110) at Washington – 10:30 p.m. (FS1)

Washington hit rock-bottom last season, and it now turns to Kalen DeBoer to turn things around and bring the wins back to Seattle. The Huskies welcome the Golden Flashes to the shores of Puget Sound for this first-ever matchup.

Kent State is getting a sizeable payday for this game at Washington. Last season the Golden Flashes played several big-money games, only to lose by 21 or more points at Texas A&M, Iowa and Maryland. That was with QB Dustin Crum, a top-flight signal caller. But QB Collin Schlee takes over, and he proved to be adequate in limited duty in 2021.

The Huskies had a strong pass defense last season, but they lost a pair of starting corners. Kent State should be able to make a game of it in the first half, before speed and talent takes over in the second half. Still, Washington has no business laying 3 touchdowns against anybody, let alone a bowl team from 2021. Remember, Washington lost to FCS Montana in the opener last season, too.

TAKE THE POINTS WITH KENT STATE +22.5 (-110).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 1

Now that the first weekend of Big Ten football is in the books, and every member in the conference has played at least one game, we can take some time to truly sort through who has the best teams and who has the most work to do. Or, at the very least, we have a slightly confirmed opinion to validate. That is the test here with this weekly take on the Big Ten football power rankings. Each week, I’ll take the time to review the latest results from around the Big Ten and then sort them accordingly as best I can,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa may have accomplished the unthinkable: Spencer Petras, offense might have gotten worse

Let’s get the “yeah, buts” out of the way right off the top. Iowa opened with the No. 3 team in the FCS in South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes did so minus their top running back and two of their top three wide receivers with both Gavin Williams and Keagan Johnson sidelined and wide receiver Nico Ragaini announced as out to start the week. Those injuries are in addition to wide receiver Jackson Ritter and offensive lineman Justin Britt both being lost for the season. Plus, wide receiver Diante Vines isn’t expected back from his injury before at least the midway point...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What UNC football head coach Mack Brown said after Saturday’s win over Appalachian State

Saturday’s game against Appalachian State pretty much had it all for North Carolina. They started off slow in the first quarter, falling behind before rallying in the second quarter to take a halftime lead. In the third quarter, UNC kept the momentum going before allowing the Mountaineers back into it with a wild fourth quarter. In the end, UNC escaped with a thrilling win and are now 2-0 going into Week 2. The Tar Heels are off to a good start but it’s clear they have work to do to get things on track, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Right now, it looks like the offense is going to carry this team and they may have to score 40+ a game to stay in games. Before we look ahead to Georgia State, here is what head coach Mack Brown had to say about his team’s performance in Week 1. hhOn Drake Mayehttps://twitter.com/RossMartin_IC/status/1566399765432115200On the winhttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/1566158364819787776On his teamhttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/1566158680545959942On reviewing the game filmhttps://twitter.com/RossMartin_IC/status/1566168180942180352On WR Kobe Paysourhttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/156617382945334476811
BOONE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 notable quotes from Dan Lanning following ugly loss to Georgia

When Dan Lanning imagined what his first game as a college football head coach would be like, he probably had something else in mind. Maybe he wouldn’t have picked his former team as the opponent, maybe he would. I can guarantee you he didn’t have a 49-3 drubbing scripted up in his daydreams, though. Unfortunately, that’s what came to fruition for Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After the game, Lanning was in a surprisingly positive mood that struck me as energizing, unlike coaches we’ve seen in the past for Oregon. Rather than be...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid American Conference#Football Games#Sports Betting#College Football#American Football#Mac#East Division#West Crown#Niu#Usa Today Sports Stream#Espn#Usa Today Sports Scores#Mcdonald#Bgsu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN FPI Update: Ducks’ season outlook tanks after blowout loss to UGA

It’s pretty fair to say that the national perception of the Oregon Ducks took a brutal beating over the weekend. While not many people expected the Ducks to go into Atlanta and beat the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, most thought that they could at least be competitive on the same field. They were not. Losing 49-3, Oregon showed that they don’t quite yet belong on the same field with Georgia, and the perception now is that the Ducks have a long way to go before they can get back to competing for a championship in Eugene. That’s a tough start to the Dan...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from the Iowa Hawkeyes’ abysmal opener against South Dakota State

I honestly don’t even feel like writing about this game, or giving this team any attention right now. All credit to South Dakota State. They are not a pushover despite their FCS status and they played hard on defense. They were overmatched on offense, which was always going to be a likelihood with the talent on Iowa’s defense, but they surely were right there to stop Iowa’s offense. Was that South Dakota State playing out of their minds, or Iowa just being a complete disaster? You can make your own judgement, but I know what my choice is. I don’t care that...
BROOKINGS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paul Finebaum takes a shot at Brian Kelly's decision to kick extra point at the end of loss to FSU

LSU didn’t play very well in Sunday night’s 24-23 loss to Florida State, but it still had the chance to win at the end. The Tigers put together what appeared to be a last-minute, game-tying scoring drive. Quarterback Jayden Daniels found receiver Jaray Jenkins in the back of the end zone as time expired, and it looked like we were heading for overtime.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Paul Finebaum ranks his top four teams after Week 1

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Week 1 featured some impressive performance and some close calls. The SEC looked particularly strong. Florida upset No. 8 Utah in a 29-26 win. The conference has not lost yet (with the Florida State-LSU game left). That will change next week as conference play begins for the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy