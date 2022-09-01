Back 4 MAC teams in Week 1: Mid-American Conference's best bets

All 12 Mid-American Conference teams open their seasons this weekend. Some of the MACtion will be in mismatch games and some of the programs will be home in winnable affairs. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the MAC’s Week 1 slate, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Kent State Golden Flashes look to defend their East Division title, while the Northern Illinois Huskies aim for a second consecutive West crown. After both teams went 6-2 in conference play, the two met for the MAC Championship with NIU coming out on top 41-23.

MAC best bets for Week 1

– All games listed are Saturday and ET

Bowling Green (+22.5, -108) at UCLA – 2:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

The Falcons and Bruins tangle for the first time in school history.

Bowling Green pulled off a 14-10 upset win at Minnesota last season, toppling a Power 5 team. Can the Falcons do it again? This time in the Rose Bowl? It’s doubtful, although this Falcons team is expected to be much better than the 2021 version.

Falcons QB Matt McDonald is experienced, and he has a solid pair of receivers, as well as a tight end who is getting better. McDonald and the BGSU offense could surprise against a UCLA pass D, which struggled allowing the big play in 2021. Plus, the Falcons offense is versatile, with RB Terion Stewart returning to the backfield.

UCLA returns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and he looks to remain on his upward trajectory. Chip Kelly’s team lost TE Greg Dulcich and WR Kyle Philips to the NFL Draft, so that will hurt.

Will Bowling Green pull off the upset to open the season? The answer is no. But this is a team which should easily keep it within 3 touchdowns. BACK BOWLING GREEN +22.5 (-108).

FAU (-3.5, -112) at Ohio – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Owls (1-0) and Bobcats meet for the first time.

FAU looked awfully impressive last week in a 43-13 undressing of Charlotte in Boca Raton. The Owls piled up 218 yards on the ground and another 264 through the air. The kicking game was sound, too. QB N’Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards and a score, while also rushing for another TD, and RB Larry McCammon III rumbled for 118 yards and a touchdown in a well-balanced attack.

Ohio begins its second season under the direction of coach Tim Albin. The Bobcats stumbled to a 3-9 record last season. The good news is that QB Kurtis Rourke returns, but all-everything RB De’Montre Tuggle is gone, and those are huge shoes to fill.

Meanwhile, FAU will look to carve up an Ohio defense, which ranked 7th in the MAC against the run in 2021, while ranking near the basement in pass efficiency defense. FAU -3.5 (-112) is the way to go.

Miami-Ohio (+16.5, -110) at Kentucky – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The RedHawks are considered the favorites to win the MAC East, but that’s still a far cry from being a team capable of knocking off an SEC foe. This is the 14th meeting between the programs with Kentucky holding an 8-4-1 series edge.

The Wildcats finished 10-3 last season – capped by a 20-17 win against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl – behind an offense that rolled up 32.3 points per game in 2021. Sure, QB Will Levis is back but he made a lot of miscues last season. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen left UK for a job with the Super Bowl champ Los Angeles Rams. The Wildcats have to fill 3 vacant spots on the offensive line, while finding someone to pick up the slack with WR Wan’Dale Robinson now in the NFL, too.

Kentucky will rely heavily on defense early on, but Miami could move the ball with proven QB Brett Gabbert and an experienced O-line. Plus, it has a solid stable of backs and WRs Mac Hippenhammer and Jalen Walker.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Miami play Kentucky tough, well into the second half, keeping it within 2 TDs. BANK ON MIAMI-OHIO +16.5 (-110) to cash a winning ticket.

Kent State (+22.5, -110) at Washington – 10:30 p.m. (FS1)

Washington hit rock-bottom last season, and it now turns to Kalen DeBoer to turn things around and bring the wins back to Seattle. The Huskies welcome the Golden Flashes to the shores of Puget Sound for this first-ever matchup.

Kent State is getting a sizeable payday for this game at Washington. Last season the Golden Flashes played several big-money games, only to lose by 21 or more points at Texas A&M, Iowa and Maryland. That was with QB Dustin Crum, a top-flight signal caller. But QB Collin Schlee takes over, and he proved to be adequate in limited duty in 2021.

The Huskies had a strong pass defense last season, but they lost a pair of starting corners. Kent State should be able to make a game of it in the first half, before speed and talent takes over in the second half. Still, Washington has no business laying 3 touchdowns against anybody, let alone a bowl team from 2021. Remember, Washington lost to FCS Montana in the opener last season, too.

TAKE THE POINTS WITH KENT STATE +22.5 (-110).

