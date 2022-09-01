Read full article on original website
Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist
ROUNDUP – When Signal Peak Energy began the process of kicking Steve Charter and his cows off his own land, they made two mistakes. First, they didn’t send the notice by certified mail – a ministerial technicality that may delay the inevitable process for another six months. Secondly, they didn’t really reckon with a wiry […] The post Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
Billings photographer showcases dogs of Montana to raise money for nonprofits
A local photographer and his team have donated over $10,000 to animal services after photographing over 200 dogs to be featured in the book Tails of Montana.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,387 Cases, No New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 305,561 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,387 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,830 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,535,775 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,294...
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
NBCMontana
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
tsln.com
Montana State accepting applications for program focused on agritourism and sustainable agriculture
BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
Is This Popular Montana City The Most Depressed In The Nation?
In recent years the subject of mental health has come to the forefront. In fact, it seems that every time you turn on any sort of national news, one of the top stories has some sort of connection to mental health. Experts have said that we're in the middle of...
montanarightnow.com
Judge allows suit over Helena street assessments to proceed
A District Court judge partly ruled against the city of Helena, which sought to dismiss a lawsuit filed in January alleging its street maintenance district and assessments violate Montana laws. District Court Judge Christopher Abbott in an order and opinion filed in August stated portions of the lawsuit will be...
Big Butte Brewfest 2022: Montana’s New Favorite Event
Is there a cooler venue for a beer fest than the World Museum of Mining in Butte? Reservations have been made and tickets are purchased. We don't need another reason to love Butte, but the Big Butte Brewfest is top of the list. Montana and regional beers will be featured...
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. residents concerned about theft as sheriff's office works to keep up
2019 – 41,317. Despite the growing number of service calls, the sheriff’s office isn’t seeing an increase in staff, so they’ve had to make some changes. “Every division that was proactive besides our narcotics division was essentially pushed back to patrol in order to maintain resources -- I mean, just to keep up with call volumes -- and that was the totality of circumstances,” said Heino.
Flathead Beacon
How Montana is Trying to Solve its Struggles with Teacher Pay
Olivia DeJohn laughs as she chalks up having found a classroom she loves so early in her teaching career to serendipity. She teaches second grade at Missoula’s Paxson Elementary School, a job she quips “fell into my lap.” She did her student teaching at Paxson while getting her master’s degree at the University of Montana and, as a result, was asked to serve as a long-term substitute for an educator who had to go on leave.
yourbigsky.com
8 future fisheries projects approved for Montana
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced Tuesday the approval of eight projects helping to increase habitat access for brown and rainbow trout. The projects also help manage native and non-native fish. According to the news release, funding is received by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, part of the Future...
explorebigsky.com
Revised Montana wolf regs aim to limit Yellowstone-area kills
Quota for Yellowstone-area wolves focal point for debate in front of Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. The Montana Fish and Wildlife commission on Aug. 25 voted to reinstate a cap on the number of Yellowstone-area wolves that hunters and trappers can kill, abandoning an approach that allowed hunters and trappers to kill 21 wolves last season.
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
NBCMontana
Gianforte continues to claim executive privilege in public records lawsuit
Gov. Greg Gianforte doubled down on his claim of executive privilege in the latest filings in a lawsuit concerning whether forms his office used to track legislation during the 2021 legislative session should be available to the public. Citing a Montana Supreme Court case, Gianforte in part argued the documents...
Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?
Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
NBCMontana
Butte police seek leads in bank robbery investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte police are asking for the community's help identifying a man who robbed a Wells Fargo branch Thursday afternoon. Police and Montana Highway Patrol troopers got the call just after 4 p.m. They're looking for a white man who appeared to be in his early 20s....
Smoke impacts Friday air quality as regional wildfires continue to burn across the Northwest
TRI-CITIES, WA– The start to the unofficial ‘last weekend of summer’ was filled with wildfire smoke in the skies Friday morning in some portions of the Mid-Columbia. New large fires started this week in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Washington. According to officials at the National Interagency Fire Center, 45+ large fires and complexes have burned more than 300,000 acres in western states.
TODAY.com
Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town
A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
