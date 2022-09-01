ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

maritime-executive.com

Heat Wave Forces California to Suspend Shore Power Rules for Vessels

Faced with the prospect of a week-long heat wave bringing record-setting temperatures and straining the state’s power grid, California’s governor on Friday issued an executive order that among other steps suspends California’s requirement that ocean-going vessels use shore power in port. It was the first time in 2022 that the state took the action to reverse its increasingly tight emissions controls on vessels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways

A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Monday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North East Of Santa Clarita

A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north east of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
ACTON, CA
Canyon News

3 Arrested At Babies Lives Matter Protest

HOLLYWOOD—Three were arrested for potentially inciting a riot at a Babies Lives Matter protest that took place in Hollywood on Saturday, September 3. On the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street an anti-abortion “Babies Lives Matter” demonstration was held with about 80 protestors in attendance. This number included counter protestors as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Over 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center, Injuring Security Guard

More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Small earthquake rattles near Manhattan Beach

LOS ANGELES - A small earthquake struck Sunday morning near Manhattan Beach. The 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit just after 6 a.m. with a depth of 11.8 km, according to the USGS. There is no word on any damage or injuries.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

