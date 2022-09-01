Read full article on original website
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
maritime-executive.com
Heat Wave Forces California to Suspend Shore Power Rules for Vessels
Faced with the prospect of a week-long heat wave bringing record-setting temperatures and straining the state’s power grid, California’s governor on Friday issued an executive order that among other steps suspends California’s requirement that ocean-going vessels use shore power in port. It was the first time in 2022 that the state took the action to reverse its increasingly tight emissions controls on vessels.
kyma.com
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways
A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Monday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
2nd earthquake in two days hits Southern California; 3.0 quake reported off L.A. coast
The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
foxla.com
Emergency alert telling LA, Ventura counties to evacuate sent by mistake: officials
LOS ANGELES - An emergency alert sent to some residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday telling the entire city to evacuate was sent by mistake, officials confirmed. "Emergency Alert System. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas," the message...
I'm moving from the suburbs of LA to NYC this summer. Here are the 6 restaurants I'll miss the most once I relocate to the Big Apple.
As someone who's moving from coast to coast for the first time, I'll be yearning for the yellow curry from The Silver Lake House.
More Than 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center; Four Detained
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged tonight on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived.
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
foxla.com
Heavy rains pound Santa Clarita
Heavy rains and winds blew through Santa Clarita Sunday, with patio furniture getting blown into one family's pool. Video courtesy of @ChristyRN_ via Twitter.
Anne Heche: Audio reveals actress was trapped in fiery car for nearly an hour after crash
LOS ANGELES — New audio from the Los Angeles firefighters revealed that actress Anne Heche was trapped in her car for almost an hour after a fiery crash that led to her death last month, according to a published report. The recordings, obtained by KNBC-TV from the Los Angeles...
Pilot rescued after helicopter rolls over following hard landing on Mount Baldy
A pilot was rescued on Mount Baldy after a helicopter made a hard landing and rolled over, officials said.
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north east of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
Canyon News
3 Arrested At Babies Lives Matter Protest
HOLLYWOOD—Three were arrested for potentially inciting a riot at a Babies Lives Matter protest that took place in Hollywood on Saturday, September 3. On the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street an anti-abortion “Babies Lives Matter” demonstration was held with about 80 protestors in attendance. This number included counter protestors as well.
NBC Los Angeles
Over 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center, Injuring Security Guard
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department said...
foxla.com
Small earthquake rattles near Manhattan Beach
LOS ANGELES - A small earthquake struck Sunday morning near Manhattan Beach. The 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit just after 6 a.m. with a depth of 11.8 km, according to the USGS. There is no word on any damage or injuries.
